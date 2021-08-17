Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: New Iberia

New Iberia Yellow Jackets

2020 Record: 7-3

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Curt Ware

Note: First Playoff Berth since 2013

The 2nd year of the Curt Ware era delivered a lot of excitement at New Iberia.

The Yellow Jackets finishing 7-3 and reaching the 2nd round of the playoffs, after combining for only 8 wins the previous 3 seasons (2017-19).

NISH is holding on to the lessons of 2020 moving forward.

"They gave us leadership," senior linebacker Jacalin Washington explained. "They showed us how to work together. How to, if one shine, the whole team shine."

"They motivated us by.. we know how it feel to get to the playoffs and fall a little short," senior cornerback Kedrick Phillip added. "We're gonna push and make the extra effort to get past where we were last year."

NISH will be a brand new team in the backfield in 2020, as their 3 headed monster of Tyce Fuselier, Markel Linzer and Alvin George have all graduated. Quarterback Christian Walker returns and so does a senior class of 13. Early on, expect for New Iberia to lean on their beef in the trenches to set the tone.

"I think up front, our offensive line is going to be a strong point. Also our front on defense," NISH head coach Curt Ware said. The district we play in is a real tough district. Lafayette High, Acadiana, so we gotta be ready to play each and every week."

"Our strength is we communicate," senior offensive lineman Gavin Lilley said. "We tell each other where they're going, where they're coming. We call out techniques. We do it and... touchdown."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel