Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Mamou

Mamou Demons

2020 record: 1-2

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Dwight Collins

Notes: The Demons return 17 starters

With a shortened eight-game season due to the pandemic last year, the LHSAA created a rule that teams must play at least four games to be eligible for the playoffs.

Mamou finished 1-2, thus extending their postseason drought to 13 years in a row. But the Demons are tired of not being invited to the dance.

"That's the top goal right there. Just making the playoffs. Changing the scenery. A lot of teams aint do that. It'd be a big thing for us," says Jalon Bradley, Mamou Senior quarterback.

"It was playoffs last year, it was playoffs the year before that. It's been a long time since we made the playoffs," says Mamou Head Coach Dwight Collins. "That's a goal that we have. The group that's playing right now tasted it, the year we went 4-6. Now, we should have an opportunity to play a full season. I think that should benefit us."

The Demons certainly have the tools to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Mamou returns 17 starters, including nine on offense.

Quarterback Jalon Bradley gets a second year under center, and has a few dynamic playmakers to throw the ball to in Jerez Edwards and Marcraveious Roberts.

Mamou hopes that load of experience can lead them to the promised land.

"I think we got a lot of potential to be good. To be one of the best teams Mamou ever had. I'm very excited to have a lot of us return. A lot of chemistry. A lot of experience," says Jerez Edwards, Mamou Senior Wide Receiver.

"I'm extremely excited about the upcoming year. We got some key guys in place. We have some key guys in place, that actually understand the scheme of what we're trying to do. Just getting them that experience, because last year we weren't able to play that many games," Collins said.

"Everybody's excited to get back to it. We've been gone for so long. So everybody is ready to get it started," adds Marcraveious Roberts, Mamou Senior Wide Receiver.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel