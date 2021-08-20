Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Mighty Lions

2020 Record: 7-2

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Cedric Figaro

Note: First winning season since 2006

Lafayette High Alum Cedric Figaro promised change for his alma mater when he took over as the Lions head coach in 2020.

In year one, he delivered. Lafayette finished with a record of 7-2, their first winning season since 2006. Now in year two, the Lions are looking to build on their new foundation.

"That's the goal to get better everyday," Lafayette head coach Cedric Figaro said. "We don't have to get better by leaps and bounds but you can get better by a little bit each day and by the end of the week we might have a finger. At the end of the month, we might have a hand. So we just want to get better everyday."

"He treated last year like this year." Lafayette defensive back Seth Jones said. "He pushes us to the best we can be. He wants us at the best we can be. It's just the way he pushes us to be the better people."

In year 2 of the Figaro era, Lafayette will return 14 starters, including 8 on offense. The strength for the Lions will come from the trenches as they bring back 4 starters on the offensive line.

LHS will need some toughness to take on their schedule, as the Lions will face 3 defending state champions this year in Lafayette Christian, Carencro and their district rivals in Acadiana.

These games will serve as a measuring stick for the progress of the program.

"It gives you great competition. It's really what you want is competition." Lafayette offensive lineman Jacob Behrhorst said. 'When you can compare yourself to great teams that win championships, you know how you stand."

"Those two games (LCA and Carencro) are going to grow (us) because they're going to understand what it takes to be a state champion," Figaro said. "We want it to be forged through the fire. We want the tough games."

