Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Kaplan

Kaplan Pirates

2020 Record: 4-4

District: 6-3A

Head Coach: Cory Brodie

Notes: Brodie was DC at Vermilion Catholic before taking over Kaplan

For many high school football head coaches, their first opportunity comes with a team in need of a rebuild.

But that's not the case for Cory Brodie at Kaplan, who inherits a Pirates program from Tank Lotief that has reached the semifinals, three of the past five seasons.

And for Brodie, it's the perfect personality match, too.

"It's very exciting. It's a program I can go into. You got a lot of coaches that have been there, you have a lot of coaches that have been there. You have a lot of graduates and people from the parish that are there. There are no rebuilding years in Kaplan. People expect you to go out on Friday nights and win ball games. We're going to hit people in the mouth, and when they leave on Friday nights, no matter what the scoreboard says, they're not going to like playing us. I think its the perfect opportunity for me at Kaplan, because that's been their M.O.," Brodie says.

Brodie comes over to Kaplan after a stint as the defensive coordinator at Vermilion Catholic. He's very familiar with the Pirates - not only from coaching within the parish - but also because his uncle, Brent Indest, coached at Kaplan in the late 2000s.

The team Brodie takes over this year went 4-4 in 2020, and has nine starters returning. Kaplan will still run their traditional wing T, but with some new wrinkles to open up the field for their playmakers.

"Opening up the wing T is a big thing. We want to punch people in the mouth. If we can pop a corner route it would be a blessing," says senior LB/RB Orlando Roy.

"I'm very excited because with the Wing T, it was the same plays over and over again. Now we can throw the ball now." says Kameron Stelly, senior center.

"The good thing for us is we don't have to force anything," Brodie adds. "We're also blessed with 2 quarterbacks who can throw the football,"

Brodie is also bringing in his dad, Craig Brodie, to be the defensive coordinator, as they will install a 3-3-5 defense with the pirates.

