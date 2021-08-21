Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Highland Baptist

Highland Baptist Bears

2020 Record: 3-3

District: 8-1A

Head Coach: Rick Hutson

Note: The Bears have 9 starters returning

Highland Baptist had a 3-2 record and were poised to make the playoffs entering their final game with Centerville. But the bears lost 40-33 and thus missed the postseason for the 5th consecutive year.

For Highland, reaching the dance is their main motivation entering 2021.

"I want it," Highland Baptist offensive tackle James Sprague expressed. "I've seen so many senior classes say how bad they want it. But a lot of them didn't put in the effort. Last year's did and we came up so so close and we barely came up short."

"I sacrificed my whole summer," Highland Baptist nose guard Rorry Rideaux added. "I really want it. The two times, it was a kick in the teeth. I'll do whatever I can. Gotta get it."

Highland will march toward that postseason goal with 9 starters returning. That includes a ton of experience up front, as the Bears strength will be in the trenches.

But HBCS does lose a lot of offensive production with former QB Myles Liggans and his senior class graduating. The Bears current roster scored a total of one touchdown in 2020.

Head coach Rick Hutson knows that gaining experience for his young players has to come with time.

"It's reps. It's all about getting the number of reps you can get in practice," Hutson said. "We got some guys who got some experience last year, they just weren't the main cogs in our offense because we were a senior team last year."

The Bears plan to move to an I-Formation offense this season, to allow their size up front to lead the way early in the season.

