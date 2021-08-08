Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Gueydan

2020 Record: 0-7

District: 4-1A

Head Coach: Lance Myers

Notes: Moving from spread offense to pro-style

Lance Myers made his head coaching debut with Gueydan last season, but it wasn't the ideal start.

The pandemic altering his acclimation with the team, and the bears finished 0-7 on the season, but entering 2021, the chemistry is finally coming together.

"Mainly just by how much more questions they're asking, you can tell we're a lot more familiar with each other," said Lance Myers, Gueydan's head coach. "Last year after the pandemic, we were kinda almost strangers going into the season, because I had just got there right before. Now that we've been together for over a year, I think that they confide in me more. They ask questions when they need to ask questions and it's more of a family environment."

"I'm a lot more comfortable," said Armonte Barber, Gueydan senior cornerback. "Last off-season, we didn't really have one. So none of us really had the chance to get to know him like we wanted to. This off-season, we had a full off-season, so we got to grow as a team more with him."

The motto for Gueydan this is year is "do your job," as they hope to bounce back into the playoffs for the third time in four years.

And the bears have a lot of ammo to take their shot with 8 starters returning on each side of the ball.

Coach Myers expects his skill positions to be a strength and is moving from a full spread offense to more pro-style to help unlock their firepower.

"I think the best thing to do is to not be hard headed and always worrying about the scheme has to be the scheme. You have to adapt your scheme to whatever the players can and can not do. We want to get the ball in our best players hands and let them do their thing," said Myers.

"It all starts with the playcalls," said Julien Breaux, Gueydan senior running back. "Not only do we have the size this year, but with the plays that Coach Myers is bringing to the table this year, I feel like we can really do some damage on the field."

Also on offense, sophomore Kohen Guidry will get the nod at quarterback.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel