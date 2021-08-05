Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Eunice

Eunice Bobcats

2020 Record: 6-3

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Andre Vige

Notes: The Bobcats won District 4-4A in 2020

After 25 years under Paul Trosclair, Eunice started a new era in 2020 with Andre Vige, the Bobcats' longtime assistant. But only the face of the program changed, not the standard.

The Bobcats finished 6-3, were district 4-4A Champs and have no plans of giving up that title in 2021.

"I like it. Like having a target on their back. Everybody wants to beat us, because we've done the state champs, district champs. So everybody wants to beat us, because we were that team and hopefully we still are that team."

"We love the pressure. Simple as that. We love when people target us. We love when people trash talk, even though we don't do it back. We love that attention, because we always show out."

"We know the ultimate goal is to make the playoffs. If you win your district championship, I think that takes care of itself. Then you just gotta work on seeding. That's why I'm a big preacher of you take it one game at a time."

The Bobcats will defend the district crown with 8 starters returning, but they will have to replace arguably their most decorated backfield of all time. Deon Ardoin, Simeon Ardoin and Jeoul Hill combined for over 10,000 total yards and 100 touchdowns in their career at Eunice. The Bobcats "core 8" starters returning have a lot of experience, with 4 players starting 3 years or more for the Bobcats. That including District 4-4A Defensive MVP and Super 16 selection Dedric Vigers. Eunice is hoping their experience can lead the charge.

"Now, since we're seniors, they expect a lot more from us. They expect us to be leaders, but we have no problem with that. Any chance I get, I'm trying to teach the young ones on the field. I come after school, to help with the younger D-Linemen."

"I don't think you replace. Our motto over here is next man up. I know it's tough to replace 3 year starters like that, but you got to start from somewhere. We like the potential of our young guys coming up. We get them under those lights, we're going to find out what they have."

Josh Brown will take over at QB for the Bobcats this season, while Justin Calloway, Tyshon Joseph and Isaiah Thomas will fill into the running back positions.

