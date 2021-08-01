Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Elton

Elton Indians

2020 Record: 0-0

District: 4-1A

Head Coach: Marcus LeJeune

Notes: Sat out 2020 season

You'll notice throughout our Acadiana Kickoff Tour this year that records will look uneven.

A shortened season, a pandemic and two major hurricanes had a major scheduling effect on teams in our area, but maybe none more than Elton - who was forced to sit out 2020 due to low numbers.

"It was tough but it just made us work harder. We just ready to be back ready to work. Prove people wrong," says Marcus LeJeune, Elton's head coach. "To see the excitement of those kids after not being able to participate in the season. It was really important it's really special."

Marcus LeJeune takes over as the head coach for Elton after three season as the offensive coordinator at St. Louis Catholic. LeJeune is encouraged by his numbers, with 37 players currently in the Indians roster, including eight who played in 2019.

But this will be a rebuild from the ground up, as Elton was winless their last full season. LeJeune is installing the I formation offense, and he's hoping a new playbook is one way to bring new excitement to the program.

"Well, we try to make it fun. They're out there. They're having some fun and that's what its all about. We want to win of course, but just to get em out there and knowledgeable and have fun in the process," says Maddox Pierrotti, Elton Quarterback. "Our skill guys are really experienced as our upper classmen. That's really going to be our strength. Running."

The fun continues on defense too, as the Indians switch to the 4-2-5 as their base D.

