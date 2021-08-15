Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Delcambre

Delcambre wants to build a culture of success. A 2020 season that ended in the first round, isn't what the Panthers were looking for, so they're now focusing on being intentional.

“We're really looking forward to having that cohesiveness throughout the year,” head coach Artie Liuzza. “We've come together through the summer, and now we're seeing it in our fall practices. We're starting to look crisp early on in comparison to the last two seasons.”

“To us, it means doing every rep as if we're doing it as your last,” senior running back/safety Miguel Hernandez said. “It means running hard and fast and giving 110%. We're trying to get a winning season and break the curse like coach said while doing good things.”

Good things can only happen through the Panthers' speedy 17 returning starters.

Since joining Class 2A in 2011, Delcambre hasn't had a winning season. The Panthers believe it can only happen by sticking together.

“We're going to have to win the games that are close for us, our non-district games,” Liuzza said. “We're going to have to sneak up on a couple of district opponents that, quite frankly, we're not penciled in to beat.”

“We have to do everything full speed and do the little things right so the big things can handle themselves,” Rogan Saunier. “I'm pretty excited because we have a lot of returners. We had a lot of young guys last year, and I'm excited.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel