Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Basile

Basile Bearcats

2020 Record: 5-3

District: 4-1A

Head Coach: Kevin Bertrand

Notes: Bearcats have 13 starters returning

Basile was 1 point away from winning district 4-1A last season.

The team they lost to was Grand lake, who ended up as the state runners up in Class 1A. Now, the Bearcats hope that with 13 starters returning, the cards are lining up for a deep run of their own.

"We do have some experienced guys. The guys that we're starting, have been starting for multiple years. Some of them for 4 years," Basile Head Coach Kevin Bertrand said. "It's great to have that experience because those guys understand what we want from them. We can just start to talk to them and they know what they're going to say. Having that experience will go a long way."

'Take everyday to get better at something' is a phrase being echoed in the Basile locker room, and it's manifesting itself with this roster.

The Bearcats return 7 starters on defense, including all of their linebackers. On offense last year, Basile switched to the split back veer mid season. The Bearcats are hoping the 6 starters coming back can help with all of it's dimensions.

Being able to finish off the year running it. Having the spring and a summer, I feel like we're a lot further ahead this year offensively than we were last year," Bertrand said. "We've been able to put in more things.It's been kind of nice to have everybody back."

"I think we can just continue to get better at our passing game," Basile wide receiver Ethan Langley said. "Expand on what we can do, instead of running the ball every play."

"We're beginning to get strength in our passing, which is good," Basile running back Ethan Bazinet added. "Our run game is good. Our line blocks well. That's all we can ask for."

