Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Ascension Episcopal

Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators

2020 Record: 8-1

District: 7-2A

Head Coach: Matthew Desormeaux

Note: Went undefeated in the 2020 regular season

The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators want to win it all. 2020 saw them go a perfect 8-0 in the regular season, but a second-round loss to Notre Dame left a bad taste in their mouth.

2021 is a revenge tour for the Blue Gators, and it'll be led by their senior class.

“They have to be focused on their game every single day,” head coach Matthew Desormeaux said. “There are so many distractions. That's a part of any level of football. You try to limit those distractions and focus on what needs to be focused on.”

“I think the experience is going to help because everyone knows what they're doing already,” senior running back/safety Cole Edmond said. “It's easy with so many people knowing what to do and teaching the younger guys what to do. It's helps them have an easier time to learn everything. It will make stuff a lot easier.”

AES leans on its skill players after losing key starters in the trenches, as the Blue Gators return six starters on both sides of the ball.Replacing four-year starter quarterback Cole Simon is the big question mark coming in, and Cade Dardar is the answer. The junior quarterback enters his first season under center, and his team already sees his potential.

“I have high expectations,” Desormeaux said. “I think he's going to be a really good player. He has a chance to be a good quarterback for the next two years. He's a smart kid. He's a good athlete that throws the ball well. He could be a pocket passer, or he can run outside of the pocket and throw the ball.”

“He's been doing a tremendous job in practice lately,” senior running back Princeton Cahee said. “I talk to him all the time. I tell him to not put any pressure on yourself, just go in and get better. Overall, I think he'll be fine.”

