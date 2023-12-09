Watch Now
Acadiana falls to Catholic in state title game

KATC
Posted at 10:40 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 00:01:32-05

The Acadiana Rams fell to Catholic of Baton Rouge in the Division I Select State Championship game, 55-31.

This was the team's first appearance in a championship game since 2020.

The Rams fell behind 27-10 going into halftime and couldn't claw their way back into the game.

AHS finishes the year with an 11-2 overall record.
