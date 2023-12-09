Acadiana falls to Catholic in state title game

The Acadiana Rams fell to Catholic of Baton Rouge in the Division I Select State Championship game, 55-31.

Highlights from the Division I Select state championship game between Acadiana and Catholic BR. The Rams fell short 55-31.https://t.co/Vxkjz4HndS pic.twitter.com/OD5NA7Khm4 — Elijah Nixon (@ElijahNixon18) December 9, 2023

This was the team's first appearance in a championship game since 2020.

The Rams fell behind 27-10 going into halftime and couldn't claw their way back into the game.

AHS finishes the year with an 11-2 overall record.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel