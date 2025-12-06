Acadiana area Semifinal playoff scores and highlights

The LHSAA football playoffs continued with the semifinal round on Dec. 5.
The five remaining Acadiana area schools were eliminated from the playoffs, meaning no 337 school will be represented in the state championship for the first time since 1994.
Semifinal Round Results
Non Select Brackets
- Haynesville 47, Jeanerette 6
Select Brackets
- Dunham 49, Lafayette Christian 48
- Calvary Baptist 34, Notre Dame 28
- Ascension Catholic 45, Westminster - Opelousas 14
- Riverside Academy 42, Ascension Episcopal 14
Quarterfinal Round Results
Non-Select Brackets
- Ruston 38, Southside 28
- Plaquemine 47, Cecilia 28
- Sterlington 44, Loreauville 6
- Jeanerette 36, Logansport 8
Select Brackets
- John Curtis 21, Teurlings Catholic 7
- Lafayette Christian 49, Catholic - New Iberia 14
- Notre Dame 27, Lafayette Renaissance 19
- 1. Westminster - Opelousas 52, St. Edmund 22
- 6. Ascension Episcopal 38, Hamilton Christian 7
Regional Round Results
Non-Select Brackets
- Ruston 51, Westgate 13
- Southside 56, Terrebonne 42
- Franklinton 40, Jennings 14
- Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42
- Belle Chasse 7, Opelousas 6
- Iowa 68, Northwest 28
- Union Parish 14, Erath 9
- Kinder 40, Kaplan 27
- Loreauville 42, Church Point 39
- Logansport 34, Welsh 31
- Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7
- South Plaquemines 6, West St. Mary 0
- North Iberville 36, Elton 20
Select Brackets
- St. Augustine 55, Acadiana 42
- John Curtis 49, St. Thomas More 7
- Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22
- St. Charles 56, Northside 7
- Lafayette Christian 57, Parkview Baptist 10
- Catholic - New Iberia 41, Bunkie 13
- Lafayette Renaissance 18, Amite 6
- Notre Dame 28, De La Salle 19
- Westminster Christian - Opelousas 48, Opelousas Catholic 35
- St. Edmund 44, Covenant Christian 36
- Catholic - Pointe Coupee 46, Westminster Christian - Lafayette 18
- Ascension Epsicopal 17, Kentwood 14
Bi-District Round Results
Non-Select Brackets
- Southside 52, Prairieville 14
- Westgate 49, Airline 14
- DeRidder 35, Eunice 16
- Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18
- Franklinton 51, Rayne 14
- Cecilia 56, Carroll 7
- Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0
- Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 12
- Lutcher 49, Iota 7
- Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0
- Marksville 48, Patterson 14
- Erath 56, Bogalusa 0
- Kaplan 33, Pine 18
- Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6
- Church Point 42, North Webster 7
- Homer 21, Franklin 20
- Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20
- Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23
- West St. Mary 28, Basile 22
- Elton 36, LaSalle 14
- East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6
Select Brackets
- Acadiana 29, Carencro 21
- St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7
- Northside 27, LB Landry 20
- Catholic - New Iberia 52, Glen Oaks 0
- 17. Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7
- St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18
- Westminster Christian - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21
- Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13
- Southern Lab 46, Central Catholic 6
------------------------------------------------------------
