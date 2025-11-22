Acadiana area Regional playoff scores and highlights

The LHSAA football playoffs continued with the Regional round from Nov. 20-22.

12 Acadiana area schools advanced to the quarterfinal round, while 14 were eliminated. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

Quarterfinal Round Matchups

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

8. Southside at 1. Ruston

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

13. Cecilia at 5. Plaquemine

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

7. Loreauville at 2. Sterlington

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

5. Logansport at 4. Jeanerette

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

7. John Curtis at 2. Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian at 9. Catholic - New Iberia



7. Lafayette Renaissance at 2. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV (Select)

1. Westminster - Opelousas at 9. St. Edmund



6. Ascension Episcopal at 3. Hamilton Christian

Regional Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Ruston 51, Westgate 13



Southside 56, Terrebonne 42

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Franklinton 40, Jennings 14



Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42



Belle Chasse 7, Opelousas 6



Iowa 68, Northwest 28

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Union Parish 14, Erath 9



Kinder 40, Kaplan 27



Loreauville 42, Church Point 39

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Logansport 34, Welsh 31



Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7



South Plaquemines 6, West St. Mary 0

North Iberville 36, Elton 20

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

St. Augustine 55, Acadiana 42



John Curtis 49, St. Thomas More 7



Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22

DIVISION II (Select)

St. Charles 56, Northside 7

DIVISION III (Select)

Lafayette Christian 57, Parkview Baptist 10



Catholic - New Iberia 41, Bunkie 13



Lafayette Renaissance 18, Amite 6



Notre Dame 28, De La Salle 19

DIVISION IV (Select)

Westminster Christian - Opelousas 48, Opelousas Catholic 35



St. Edmund 44, Covenant Christian 36



Catholic - Pointe Coupee 46, Westminster Christian - Lafayette 18



Ascension Epsicopal 17, Kentwood 14

Bi-District Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)



Southside 52, Prairieville 14



Westgate 49, Airline 14

DIVISION II (Non-Select)



DeRidder 35, Eunice 16



Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18



Franklinton 51, Rayne 14



Cecilia 56, Carroll 7



Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0



Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 12



Lutcher 49, Iota 7



Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0

DIVISION III (Non-Select)



Marksville 48, Patterson 14



Erath 56, Bogalusa 0



Kaplan 33, Pine 18



Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6



Church Point 42, North Webster 7

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)



Homer 21, Franklin 20



Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20



Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23



West St. Mary 28, Basile 22



Elton 36, LaSalle 14



East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)



Acadiana 29, Carencro 21



St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7

DIVISION II (Select)



Northside 27, LB Landry 20

DIVISION III (Select)



Catholic - New Iberia 52, Glen Oaks 0



DIVISION IV (Select)



17. Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7



St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18



Westminster Christian - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21



Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13



Southern Lab 46, Central Catholic 6

