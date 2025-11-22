Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Acadiana area Regional playoff scores and highlights

PARKVIEW BAPTIST VS LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN FNF KATC 11-21-25
FNL25 Week 12 - Kaplan vs Kinder
AMITE VS LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE FNF KATC 11-21-25
FNL25 Week 12 - Church Point vs Loreauville
DE LA SALLE VS NOTRE DAME FNF KATC 11-21-25
FNL25 Week 12 - Grand Lake vs Jeanerette
KENTWOOD VS ASCENSION EPSICOPAL FNF KATC 11-21-25
FNL25 Week 12 - Acadiana vs St Augustine
BONNABEL VS TEURLINGS CATHOLIC FNF KATC 11-21-25
FNL25 Week 12 - Westgate vs Ruston
ST. THOMAS MORE VS JOHN CURTIS FNF KATC 11-21-25
FNL25 Week 12 - Terrebonne vs Southside
FNL25 Week 12 - Cecilia vs Lakeshore
CARENCRO VS ACADIANA FNF KATC 11-14-25
LAFAYETTE VS STM FNF KATC 11-14-25
PRAIRIEVILLE VS SOUTHSIDE FNF KATC 11-14-25
LAKE ARTHUR VS WELSH FNF KATC 11-14-25
CARROLL VS CECILIA FNF KATC 11-14-25
SOUTH TERREBONNE VS NORTHWEST FNF KATC 11-14-25
EUNICE VS DERIDDER FNF KATC 11-14-25
ST. MARTINVILLE VS JENNINGS FNF KATC 11-14-25
FNL25 Week 11 - Bogalusa vs Erath
FNL25 Week 11 - Glen Oaks vs Catholic NI
FNL25 Week 11 - Ascension Christian vs Opelousas Catholic
FNL25 Week 11 - Airline vs Westgate
FNL25 Week 12 - Northwest vs Iowa
Posted

The LHSAA football playoffs continued with the Regional round from Nov. 20-22.

12 Acadiana area schools advanced to the quarterfinal round, while 14 were eliminated. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

Quarterfinal Round Matchups

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

  • 8. Southside at 1. Ruston

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

  • 13. Cecilia at 5. Plaquemine

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

  • 7. Loreauville at 2. Sterlington

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

  • 5. Logansport at 4. Jeanerette

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

  • 7. John Curtis at 2. Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III (Select)

  • 1. Lafayette Christian at 9. Catholic - New Iberia
  • 7. Lafayette Renaissance at 2. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV (Select)

  • 1. Westminster - Opelousas at 9. St. Edmund
  • 6. Ascension Episcopal at 3. Hamilton Christian

Regional Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

  • Ruston 51, Westgate 13
  • Southside 56, Terrebonne 42

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

  • Franklinton 40, Jennings 14
  • Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42
  • Belle Chasse 7, Opelousas 6
  • Iowa 68, Northwest 28

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

  • Union Parish 14, Erath 9
  • Kinder 40, Kaplan 27
  • Loreauville 42, Church Point 39

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

  • Logansport 34, Welsh 31
  • Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7
  • South Plaquemines 6, West St. Mary 0
  • North Iberville 36, Elton 20

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

  • St. Augustine 55, Acadiana 42
  • John Curtis 49, St. Thomas More 7
  • Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22

DIVISION II (Select)

  • St. Charles 56, Northside 7

DIVISION III (Select)

  • Lafayette Christian 57, Parkview Baptist 10
  • Catholic - New Iberia 41, Bunkie 13
  • Lafayette Renaissance 18, Amite 6
  • Notre Dame 28, De La Salle 19

DIVISION IV (Select)

  • Westminster Christian - Opelousas 48, Opelousas Catholic 35
  • St. Edmund 44, Covenant Christian 36
  • Catholic - Pointe Coupee 46, Westminster Christian - Lafayette 18
  • Ascension Epsicopal 17, Kentwood 14

Bi-District Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

  • Southside 52, Prairieville 14
  • Westgate 49, Airline 14

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

  • DeRidder 35, Eunice 16
  • Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18
  • Franklinton 51, Rayne 14
  • Cecilia 56, Carroll 7
  • Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0
  • Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 12
  • Lutcher 49, Iota 7
  • Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

  • Marksville 48, Patterson 14
  • Erath 56, Bogalusa 0
  • Kaplan 33, Pine 18
  • Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6
  • Church Point 42, North Webster 7

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

  • Homer 21, Franklin 20
  • Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20
  • Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23
  • West St. Mary 28, Basile 22
  • Elton 36, LaSalle 14
  • East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

  • Acadiana 29, Carencro 21
  • St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7

DIVISION II (Select)

  • Northside 27, LB Landry 20

DIVISION III (Select)

  • Catholic - New Iberia 52, Glen Oaks 0

DIVISION IV (Select)

  • 17. Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7
  • St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18
  • Westminster Christian - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21
  • Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13
  • Southern Lab 46, Central Catholic 6

