Acadiana area Quarterfinals playoff scores and highlights

Semifinal Round Matchups
- 4. Jeanerette at 1. Haynesville
Select Brackets
5. Dunham at 1. Lafayette Christian
6. Calvary Baptist at 2. Notre Dame
5. Ascension Catholic at 1. Westminster - Opelousas
- 6. Ascension Episcopal at 2. Riverside Academy
Quarterfinal Round Results
Non-Select Brackets
- Ruston 38, Southside 28
- Plaquemine 47, Cecilia 28
- Sterlington 44, Loreauville 6
- Jeanerette 36, Logansport 8
Select Brackets
- John Curtis 21, Teurlings Catholic 7
- Lafayette Christian 49, Catholic - New Iberia 14
- Notre Dame 27, Lafayette Renaissance 19
- 1. Westminster - Opelousas 52, St. Edmund 22
- 6. Ascension Episcopal 38, Hamilton Christian 7
Regional Round Results
Non-Select Brackets
- Ruston 51, Westgate 13
- Southside 56, Terrebonne 42
- Franklinton 40, Jennings 14
- Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42
- Belle Chasse 7, Opelousas 6
- Iowa 68, Northwest 28
- Union Parish 14, Erath 9
- Kinder 40, Kaplan 27
- Loreauville 42, Church Point 39
- Logansport 34, Welsh 31
- Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7
- South Plaquemines 6, West St. Mary 0
- North Iberville 36, Elton 20
Select Brackets
- St. Augustine 55, Acadiana 42
- John Curtis 49, St. Thomas More 7
- Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22
- St. Charles 56, Northside 7
- Lafayette Christian 57, Parkview Baptist 10
- Catholic - New Iberia 41, Bunkie 13
- Lafayette Renaissance 18, Amite 6
- Notre Dame 28, De La Salle 19
- Westminster Christian - Opelousas 48, Opelousas Catholic 35
- St. Edmund 44, Covenant Christian 36
- Catholic - Pointe Coupee 46, Westminster Christian - Lafayette 18
- Ascension Epsicopal 17, Kentwood 14
Bi-District Round Results
Non-Select Brackets
- Southside 52, Prairieville 14
- Westgate 49, Airline 14
- DeRidder 35, Eunice 16
- Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18
- Franklinton 51, Rayne 14
- Cecilia 56, Carroll 7
- Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0
- Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 12
- Lutcher 49, Iota 7
- Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0
- Marksville 48, Patterson 14
- Erath 56, Bogalusa 0
- Kaplan 33, Pine 18
- Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6
- Church Point 42, North Webster 7
- Homer 21, Franklin 20
- Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20
- Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23
- West St. Mary 28, Basile 22
- Elton 36, LaSalle 14
- East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6
Select Brackets
- Acadiana 29, Carencro 21
- St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7
- Northside 27, LB Landry 20
- Catholic - New Iberia 52, Glen Oaks 0
- 17. Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7
- St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18
- Westminster Christian - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21
- Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13
- Southern Lab 46, Central Catholic 6
