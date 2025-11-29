Acadiana area Quarterfinals playoff scores and highlights

The LHSAA football playoffs continued with the Quarterfinal round from Nov. 27-29.

Five Acadiana area schools advanced to the quarterfinal round, while seven were eliminated. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

Semifinal Round Matchups

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)



4. Jeanerette at 1. Haynesville

Select Brackets

DIVISION III (Select)

5. Dunham at 1. Lafayette Christian

6. Calvary Baptist at 2. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV (Select)

5. Ascension Catholic at 1. Westminster - Opelousas

6. Ascension Episcopal at 2. Riverside Academy

Quarterfinal Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Ruston 38, Southside 28

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Plaquemine 47, Cecilia 28

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Sterlington 44, Loreauville 6

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Jeanerette 36, Logansport 8

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

John Curtis 21, Teurlings Catholic 7

DIVISION III (Select)

Lafayette Christian 49, Catholic - New Iberia 14



Notre Dame 27, Lafayette Renaissance 19

DIVISION IV (Select)

1. Westminster - Opelousas 52, St. Edmund 22



6. Ascension Episcopal 38, Hamilton Christian 7

Regional Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Ruston 51, Westgate 13



Southside 56, Terrebonne 42

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Franklinton 40, Jennings 14



Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42



Belle Chasse 7, Opelousas 6



Iowa 68, Northwest 28

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Union Parish 14, Erath 9



Kinder 40, Kaplan 27



Loreauville 42, Church Point 39

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Logansport 34, Welsh 31



Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7



South Plaquemines 6, West St. Mary 0

North Iberville 36, Elton 20

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

St. Augustine 55, Acadiana 42



John Curtis 49, St. Thomas More 7



Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22

DIVISION II (Select)

St. Charles 56, Northside 7

DIVISION III (Select)

Lafayette Christian 57, Parkview Baptist 10



Catholic - New Iberia 41, Bunkie 13



Lafayette Renaissance 18, Amite 6



Notre Dame 28, De La Salle 19

DIVISION IV (Select)

Westminster Christian - Opelousas 48, Opelousas Catholic 35



St. Edmund 44, Covenant Christian 36



Catholic - Pointe Coupee 46, Westminster Christian - Lafayette 18



Ascension Epsicopal 17, Kentwood 14

Bi-District Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)



Southside 52, Prairieville 14



Westgate 49, Airline 14

DIVISION II (Non-Select)



DeRidder 35, Eunice 16



Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18



Franklinton 51, Rayne 14



Cecilia 56, Carroll 7



Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0



Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 12



Lutcher 49, Iota 7



Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0

DIVISION III (Non-Select)



Marksville 48, Patterson 14



Erath 56, Bogalusa 0



Kaplan 33, Pine 18



Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6



Church Point 42, North Webster 7

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)



Homer 21, Franklin 20



Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20



Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23



West St. Mary 28, Basile 22



Elton 36, LaSalle 14



East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)



Acadiana 29, Carencro 21



St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7

DIVISION II (Select)



Northside 27, LB Landry 20

DIVISION III (Select)



Catholic - New Iberia 52, Glen Oaks 0



DIVISION IV (Select)



17. Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7



St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18



Westminster Christian - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21



Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13



Southern Lab 46, Central Catholic 6

