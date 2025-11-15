Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Acadiana area Bi-District playoff scores and highlights

CARENCRO VS ACADIANA FNF KATC 11-14-25
LAFAYETTE VS STM FNF KATC 11-14-25
PRAIRIEVILLE VS SOUTHSIDE FNF KATC 11-14-25
LAKE ARTHUR VS WELSH FNF KATC 11-14-25
CARROLL VS CECILIA FNF KATC 11-14-25
SOUTH TERREBONNE VS NORTHWEST FNF KATC 11-14-25
EUNICE VS DERIDDER FNF KATC 11-14-25
ST. MARTINVILLE VS JENNINGS FNF KATC 11-14-25
FNL25 Week 11 - Bogalusa vs Erath
FNL25 Week 11 - Glen Oaks vs Catholic NI
FNL25 Week 11 - Ascension Christian vs Opelousas Catholic
FNL25 Week 11 - Airline vs Westgate
Posted

The LHSAA football playoffs began with the Bi-District round from Nov. 13-15. 20 Acadiana area schools advanced to the Regional round, while 15 were eliminated. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

Bi-District Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

  • Southside 52, Prairieville 14
  • Westgate 49, Airline 14

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

  • DeRidder 35, Eunice 16
  • Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18
  • Franklinton 51, Rayne 14
  • Cecilia 56, Carroll 7
  • Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0
  • Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 12
  • Lutcher 49, Iota 7
  • Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

  • Marksville 48, Patterson 14
  • Erath 56, Bogalusa 0
  • Kaplan 33, Pine 18
  • Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6
  • Church Point 42, North Webster 7

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

  • Homer 21, Franklin 20
  • Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20
  • Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23
  • West St. Mary 28, Basile 22
  • Elton 36, LaSalle 14
  • East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

  • Acadiana 29, Carencro 21
  • St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7

DIVISION II (Select)

  • Northside 27, LB Landry 20

DIVISION III (Select)

  • Catholic - New Iberia 52, Glen Oaks 0

DIVISION IV (Select)

  • 17. Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7
  • St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18
  • Westminster Christian - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21
  • Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13
  • Southern Lab 46, Central Catholic 6

Regional Round Games

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

  • 16. Westgate at 1. Ruston
  • 9. Terrebonne at 8. Southside

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

  • 9. Jennings at 8. Franklinton
  • 13. Cecilia at 4. Lakeshore
  • 19. Opelousas at 3. Belle Chasse
  • 15. Northwest at 2. Iowa

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

  • 12. Union Parish at 5. Erath
  • 20. Kaplan at 4. Kinder
  • 10. Church Point at 7. Loreauville

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

  • 12. Welsh at 5. Logansport

  • 12. Grand Lake at 4. Jeanerette
  • 14. West St. Mary at 3. South Plaquemines

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

  • 14. Acadiana at 3. St. Augustine
  • 10. St. Thomas More at 7. John Curtis
  • 18. Bonnabel at 2. Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION II (Select)

  • 17. Northside at 1. St. Charles

DIVISION III (Select)

  • 16. Parkview Baptist at 1. Lafayette Christian
  • 9. Catholic - New Iberia at 8. Bunkie
  • 10. Amite at 7. Lafayette Renaissance
  • 18. De La Salle at 2. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV (Select)

  • 16. Opelousas Catholic at 1. Westminster Christian - Opelousas
  • 9. St. Edmund at 8. Covenant Christian
  • 20. Westminster Christian - Lafayette at 4. Catholic - Pointe Coupee
  • 11. Kentwood at 6. Ascension Epsicopal

