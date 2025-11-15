Acadiana area Bi-District playoff scores and highlights

The LHSAA football playoffs began with the Bi-District round from Nov. 13-15. 20 Acadiana area schools advanced to the Regional round, while 15 were eliminated. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

Bi-District Round Results

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)



Southside 52, Prairieville 14



Westgate 49, Airline 14

DIVISION II (Non-Select)



DeRidder 35, Eunice 16



Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18



Franklinton 51, Rayne 14



Cecilia 56, Carroll 7



Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0



Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 12



Lutcher 49, Iota 7



Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0

DIVISION III (Non-Select)



Marksville 48, Patterson 14



Erath 56, Bogalusa 0



Kaplan 33, Pine 18



Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6



Church Point 42, North Webster 7

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)



Homer 21, Franklin 20



Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20



Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23



West St. Mary 28, Basile 22



Elton 36, LaSalle 14



East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)



Acadiana 29, Carencro 21



St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7

DIVISION II (Select)



Northside 27, LB Landry 20

DIVISION III (Select)



Catholic - New Iberia 52, Glen Oaks 0



DIVISION IV (Select)



17. Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7



St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18



Westminster Christian - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21



Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13



Southern Lab 46, Central Catholic 6



Regional Round Games

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

16. Westgate at 1. Ruston



9. Terrebonne at 8. Southside

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

9. Jennings at 8. Franklinton



13. Cecilia at 4. Lakeshore



19. Opelousas at 3. Belle Chasse



15. Northwest at 2. Iowa

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

12. Union Parish at 5. Erath



20. Kaplan at 4. Kinder



10. Church Point at 7. Loreauville

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

12. Welsh at 5. Logansport

12. Grand Lake at 4. Jeanerette



14. West St. Mary at 3. South Plaquemines

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

14. Acadiana at 3. St. Augustine



10. St. Thomas More at 7. John Curtis



18. Bonnabel at 2. Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION II (Select)

17. Northside at 1. St. Charles

DIVISION III (Select)

16. Parkview Baptist at 1. Lafayette Christian



9. Catholic - New Iberia at 8. Bunkie



10. Amite at 7. Lafayette Renaissance



18. De La Salle at 2. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV (Select)

16. Opelousas Catholic at 1. Westminster Christian - Opelousas



9. St. Edmund at 8. Covenant Christian



20. Westminster Christian - Lafayette at 4. Catholic - Pointe Coupee



11. Kentwood at 6. Ascension Epsicopal

