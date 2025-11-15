Acadiana area Bi-District playoff scores and highlights

The LHSAA football playoffs began with the Bi-District round from Nov. 13-15. 20 Acadiana area schools advanced to the Regional round, while 15 were eliminated. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
Bi-District Round Results
Non-Select Brackets
- Southside 52, Prairieville 14
- Westgate 49, Airline 14
- DeRidder 35, Eunice 16
- Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18
- Franklinton 51, Rayne 14
- Cecilia 56, Carroll 7
- Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0
- Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 12
- Lutcher 49, Iota 7
- Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0
- Marksville 48, Patterson 14
- Erath 56, Bogalusa 0
- Kaplan 33, Pine 18
- Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6
- Church Point 42, North Webster 7
- Homer 21, Franklin 20
- Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20
- Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23
- West St. Mary 28, Basile 22
- Elton 36, LaSalle 14
- East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6
Select Brackets
- Acadiana 29, Carencro 21
- St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7
- Northside 27, LB Landry 20
- Catholic - New Iberia 52, Glen Oaks 0
- 17. Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7
- St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18
- Westminster Christian - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21
- Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13
- Southern Lab 46, Central Catholic 6
Regional Round Games
Non-Select Brackets
- 16. Westgate at 1. Ruston
- 9. Terrebonne at 8. Southside
- 9. Jennings at 8. Franklinton
- 13. Cecilia at 4. Lakeshore
- 19. Opelousas at 3. Belle Chasse
- 15. Northwest at 2. Iowa
- 12. Union Parish at 5. Erath
- 20. Kaplan at 4. Kinder
- 10. Church Point at 7. Loreauville
12. Welsh at 5. Logansport
- 12. Grand Lake at 4. Jeanerette
- 14. West St. Mary at 3. South Plaquemines
Select Brackets
- 14. Acadiana at 3. St. Augustine
- 10. St. Thomas More at 7. John Curtis
- 18. Bonnabel at 2. Teurlings Catholic
- 17. Northside at 1. St. Charles
- 16. Parkview Baptist at 1. Lafayette Christian
- 9. Catholic - New Iberia at 8. Bunkie
- 10. Amite at 7. Lafayette Renaissance
- 18. De La Salle at 2. Notre Dame
- 16. Opelousas Catholic at 1. Westminster Christian - Opelousas
- 9. St. Edmund at 8. Covenant Christian
- 20. Westminster Christian - Lafayette at 4. Catholic - Pointe Coupee
- 11. Kentwood at 6. Ascension Epsicopal
