1st Round Football playoff highlights and scores

Non-Select Brackets (Bi-District Round)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Southside 42, Live Oak 10 3

Westgate 28, St. Amant 20

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Iota 24, Assumption 0

Lakeshore 48, Rayne 14

Opelousas 47, Bastrop 6

Northwest 35, DeRidder 7

Belle Chasse 56, North Vermilion 21

Cecilia 50, Pearl River 29

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Kaplan 50, North Webster 0

Westlake 55, Crowley 0

Sterlington 63, Patterson 12

Port Allen 16, Church Point 7

Loreauville 48, Marksville 26

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Welsh 59, West St. Mary 24

Ferriday 30, Lake Arthur 7

General Trass 64, Centerville 20

Franklin 44, White Castle 0

Elton 22, Basile 18

Select Brackets (Bi-District Round)

DIVISION I (Select)

St. Augustine 44, Carencro 7

Jesuit 45, Lafayette 7

DIVISION II (Select)

St. Charles 33, Northside 8

DIVISION III (Select)

Parkview Baptist 49, Lafayette Renaissance 21

Lafayette Christian 72, Beekman Charter 0

DIVISION IV (Select)

Westminster Christian 54, Delta Charter 12

Southern Lab 52, Sacred Heart 0

Central Catholic 14, Lincoln Prep 0

Opelousas Catholic 34, Westminster - Lafayette 33

Non-Select Brackets (Regional Round)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

22. Walker at 6. Southside

18. Westgate at 2. Airline

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

9. Iota at 8. Lakeshore

14. Opelousas at 3. Jennings

11. Northwest at 6. Plaquemine

18. Cecilia at 2. Lutcher

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

9. Pine at 8. Kaplan

15. Loreauville at 2. Erath

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

9. Welsh at 8. Ferriday

13. Grand Lake at 4. Jeanerette

19. Franklin at 14. White Castle

11. Elton at 6. Logansport

Select Brackets (Regional Round)

DIVISION I (Select)

9. St. Augustine at 8. St. Thomas More

19. John Curtis at 3. Acadiana

11. Jesuit at 6. Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III (Select)

9. Lafayette Christian at 8. Notre Dame

10. Northlake Christian at 7. Catholic - New Iberia

DIVISION IV (Select)

16. Westminster Christian at 1. Vermilion Catholic

9. St. Martin's Episcopal at 8. St. Edmund

12. Kentwood at 5. Ascension Episcopal

14. Central Catholic at 3. Covenant Christian

15. Opelousas Catholic at 2. Ascension Catholic

