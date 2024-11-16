1st Round Football playoff highlights and scores

Non-Select Brackets (Bi-District Round)
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
Southside 42, Live Oak 10 3
Westgate 28, St. Amant 20
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
Iota 24, Assumption 0
Lakeshore 48, Rayne 14
Opelousas 47, Bastrop 6
Northwest 35, DeRidder 7
Belle Chasse 56, North Vermilion 21
Cecilia 50, Pearl River 29
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
Kaplan 50, North Webster 0
Westlake 55, Crowley 0
Sterlington 63, Patterson 12
Port Allen 16, Church Point 7
Loreauville 48, Marksville 26
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
Welsh 59, West St. Mary 24
Ferriday 30, Lake Arthur 7
General Trass 64, Centerville 20
Franklin 44, White Castle 0
Elton 22, Basile 18
Select Brackets (Bi-District Round)
DIVISION I (Select)
St. Augustine 44, Carencro 7
Jesuit 45, Lafayette 7
DIVISION II (Select)
St. Charles 33, Northside 8
DIVISION III (Select)
Parkview Baptist 49, Lafayette Renaissance 21
Lafayette Christian 72, Beekman Charter 0
DIVISION IV (Select)
Westminster Christian 54, Delta Charter 12
Southern Lab 52, Sacred Heart 0
Central Catholic 14, Lincoln Prep 0
Opelousas Catholic 34, Westminster - Lafayette 33
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Non-Select Brackets (Regional Round)
22. Walker at 6. Southside
18. Westgate at 2. Airline
9. Iota at 8. Lakeshore
14. Opelousas at 3. Jennings
11. Northwest at 6. Plaquemine
18. Cecilia at 2. Lutcher
9. Pine at 8. Kaplan
15. Loreauville at 2. Erath
9. Welsh at 8. Ferriday
13. Grand Lake at 4. Jeanerette
19. Franklin at 14. White Castle
11. Elton at 6. Logansport
Select Brackets (Regional Round)
9. St. Augustine at 8. St. Thomas More
19. John Curtis at 3. Acadiana
11. Jesuit at 6. Teurlings Catholic
9. Lafayette Christian at 8. Notre Dame
10. Northlake Christian at 7. Catholic - New Iberia
16. Westminster Christian at 1. Vermilion Catholic
9. St. Martin's Episcopal at 8. St. Edmund
12. Kentwood at 5. Ascension Episcopal
14. Central Catholic at 3. Covenant Christian
15. Opelousas Catholic at 2. Ascension Catholic
------------------------------------------------------------
