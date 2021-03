Franklin's ride ends in semifinals

LAFAYETTE, La. — Semifinals

CAJUNDOME, LAFAYETTE

Monday 3/8

Class 3A - 7:30 p.m.

11. St. Martinville 56

2. Wossman 49

Tuesday 3/9

Division III - 7:30 p.m.

6. Lafayette Christian 28

2. Dunham 45

Wednesday 3/10

Division II - 7:30 p.m.

3. Liberty

2. St. Thomas More

BURTON COLISEUM, LAKE CHARLES

Monday 3/8

Division V - 2:30 p.m.

3. Episcopal of Acadiana 34

2. Family Christian 47

Tuesday 3/9

Class 1A - 12 p.m.

4. Arcadia 46

1. North Central 38

Class B - 5 p.m.

3. Hathaway 61

2. Simsboro 67

Class B - 7:30 p.m.

5. J.S. Clark 56

1. Anacoco 81

Wednesday 3/10

Class 2A - 12 p.m.

5. Franklin 67

1. Rayville 76

