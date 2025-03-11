Franklin survives East Iberville, heads back to Championship

LAKE CHARLES — The Franklin Hornets are one step closer to defending their state title, but their road back to the championship was anything but smooth.

Franklin edged out East Iberville, 41-37, in a turnover-filled Division IV Non-Select semifinal, overcoming a sluggish offensive performance to secure the victory. The two teams combined for 45 turnovers—17 more than the total number of field goals made—while both shot just 30% from the floor.

Despite the struggles, the Hornets found key contributions from Treyshaun Mack (12) and Jahiri Perry (9), who combined for 21 points. However, it was Franklin’s composure at the free-throw line in the final minutes that proved to be the difference.

“We’ve got a saying at Franklin—we don’t know what pressure is,” head coach Tremayne Johnson said. “These guys have been on this stage three times already, so I guess they just embrace the moment.”

With the win, Franklin advances to the Division IV Non-Select championship game, where they will face the winner of Vinton and Ferriday. Tip-off is set for Friday, March 14, at 6 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel