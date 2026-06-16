Former Ragin' Cajun Zi'Yon Hill named New Iberia head coach

NEW IBERIA — The high school football coaching carousel continues to spin across Acadiana, with former Louisiana standout Zi'Yon Hill being picked to lead the New Iberia Yellow Jackets.

Hill was named the new leader after spending the 2025 season as the defensive line coach at Acadiana Wreckin' Rams.

A New Iberia native, Hill played for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from 2017 to 2022 and left as one of the most productive defensive players in program history. He totaled 21 career sacks during his collegiate career, tying the school record.

Now, Hill returns to his hometown with the challenge of rebuilding a Yellow Jackets program that has struggled to find postseason success in recent years. New Iberia has not reached the playoffs since the 2020 season and is looking to reverse that trend under its new leader.

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