Erath chasing history as Bobcats aim for first 10-0 season

ERATH — The Erath Bobcats are playing the best football in school history — and the numbers prove it.

For the first time ever, the Bobcats are 9-0 after a dominant 42-point win over Kaplan last Friday. The historic run has given new energy to a community that’s rallied around its team week after week.

“It’s special. I think this community deserves that and more,” head coach Eric LeBlanc said.

Erath is one of only 14 undefeated teams left in Louisiana and one of four from the 337 area code. Senior leaders say the support from their small town has made the season even more meaningful.

“No matter what, whether we’re 0-9 or 9-0, the community still comes out,” senior free safety and running back Landon Lemaire said.

“They love watching us play and put on a show.”“People are wearing blue and white wherever they go,” senior quarterback Jack Landry added. “It’s a beautiful thing to see. We greatly appreciate that.”

The Bobcats’ success has been built on defense. Erath has allowed just 80 points all season, posting three shutouts and scoring five defensive touchdowns.

“Defense has been a catalyst,” LeBlanc said. “The energy those guys give us on Friday nights is something special.”Lemaire credits the group’s chemistry as a key factor.

“We’ve all been playing with each other since peewee football,” he said. “We all trust each other.”

While some programs are already thinking about December in the Superdome, the Bobcats are keeping their focus simple — go 1-0 every week.

“No matter the opponent, no matter our record, it’s 1-0,” Landry said. “Win every snap.”

That mindset will be tested again this Friday, when Erath hosts Abbeville with a chance to complete a perfect 10-0 regular season — and clinch the District 5-3A championship.

