Early Signing Day 2023 in Acadiana

Multiple Acadiana prep stars signed with their respective schools for early signing period on Wednesday, December 20.

Check the list below to see where some of your favorite players will compete at the next level.

Jeanerette

-Traville Frederick — Houston

Lafayette Christian

-Ju’Juan Johnson — LSU

-Melvin Hills — Texas

-Sandy Lewis — McNeese

St. Martinville

-Cullen Charles — Arizona State

-Steven Blanco — Louisiana

It’s official @StevenBlanco337 puts pen to paper today. We will have more on him staying home later on @KATCTV3 #cajuns pic.twitter.com/Af4GzdNvkM — Elijah Nixon (@ElijahNixon18) December 20, 2023

Teurlings Catholic

-Preston Welch — Nicholls