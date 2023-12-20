Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Early Signing Day 2023 in Acadiana

Jujuan thumbnail.jpg
KATC
Jujuan thumbnail.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 13:26:20-05

Multiple Acadiana prep stars signed with their respective schools for early signing period on Wednesday, December 20.

Check the list below to see where some of your favorite players will compete at the next level.

Jeanerette
-Traville Frederick — Houston

Lafayette Christian
-Ju’Juan Johnson — LSU
-Melvin Hills — Texas
-Sandy Lewis — McNeese

St. Martinville
-Cullen Charles — Arizona State
-Steven Blanco — Louisiana

Teurlings Catholic
-Preston Welch — Nicholls

Westgate
-DeMyrion Johnson — LSU

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.