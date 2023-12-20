Early Signing Day 2023 in Acadiana

Multiple Acadiana prep stars signed with their respective schools for early signing period on Wednesday, December 20.
Check the list below to see where some of your favorite players will compete at the next level.
Jeanerette
-Traville Frederick — Houston
Talented pass catcher from Jeanerette😤@TravilleJr #GoCoogs | #UHome24 pic.twitter.com/m0pSePBn1H
— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 20, 2023
Lafayette Christian
-Ju’Juan Johnson — LSU
-Melvin Hills — Texas
-Sandy Lewis — McNeese
Three Lafayette Christian stars signing for Early Signing Day. @KATCTV3
-Ju’Juan Johnson — LSU
-Melvin Hill — Texas
-Sandy Lewis — McNeese#acadianapreps pic.twitter.com/M1oAy1MwmN
— Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) December 20, 2023
St. Martinville
-Cullen Charles — Arizona State
-Steven Blanco — Louisiana
It’s official @StevenBlanco337 puts pen to paper today. We will have more on him staying home later on @KATCTV3 #cajuns pic.twitter.com/Af4GzdNvkM
— Elijah Nixon (@ElijahNixon18) December 20, 2023
From LA to AZ @CullenCharles5 has officially signed to Arizona State. #sundevils #Arizona #CFB pic.twitter.com/XbBgnk9LZo
— Elijah Nixon (@ElijahNixon18) December 20, 2023
Teurlings Catholic
-Preston Welch — Nicholls
Well, Rebels’ QB @PrestonWelchh is a Colonel. @KATCTV3 https://t.co/uXvyVDYzkO
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 20, 2023
Westgate
-DeMyrion Johnson — LSU