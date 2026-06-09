Dream Realized: Markez Davis explains why he chose LSU

OPELOUSAS — For Northwest standout Markez Davis, committing to LSU was about more than football. It was about fulfilling a lifelong dream.

The rising senior defensive back announced his commitment to the Tigers on June 8 after an accelerated recruiting process that saw his stock rise dramatically over the past several months. Davis said LSU ultimately stood apart because of the opportunity to represent his home state at the next level.

"Coming out of Opelousas, it's always been my dream to play at the next level at Louisiana State University," Davis said. "I feel like it's a dream come true."

Davis' recruitment took off during the offseason as Power Four programs began extending offers. Schools such as Mississippi State, Texas Tech, and Houston entered the mix before LSU made its push, eventually offering him during an official visit to Baton Rouge in late May.

The sudden attention was a whirlwind for the talented two-way athlete.

"It was like when I woke up, everything was just coming quick," Davis said. "I just talked to God about it and made a good decision for myself."

The three-day official visit helped solidify Davis' decision. He described the experience as welcoming and said the atmosphere around the program immediately stood out.

"The people around there, they're just great people," Davis said. "I feel like I could be in that great position."

While Davis has starred on both sides of the ball for Northwest, LSU is recruiting him primarily as a cornerback. He will have the opportunity to develop under veteran defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, whose reputation for producing NFL talent earned LSU its "DBU" moniker.

Davis said Raymond's message has been straightforward.

"He just told me to put that work in," Davis said. "He's ready to coach me."

During the visit, Davis spent time with LSU players, including his host, Aidan Anding. Conversations centered on the work ethic required to succeed in Baton Rouge.

"I asked how I could be the next big thing coming out of LSU," Davis said. "He told me you've got to put the work in. There ain't really no rocket science about it."

Davis believes the competitive culture of Opelousas and South Louisiana has helped shape his development. The area continues to produce high-level talent at skill positions, including defensive backs and wide receivers.

"We just want it," Davis said. "We come from nothing. Opelousas, we don't got much around here. We just put the work in and it shows. Louisiana is just different."

On the field, Davis models parts of his game after NFL cornerback Sauce Gardner. The 6-foot-3 defensive back studies elite players and applies what he learns to his own development.

"I study a lot of good players," Davis said. "I take tips from them, work on it and put it on the field."

The official visit also included time around former LSU national championship coach Ed Orgeron, who has returned to a role around the program. Davis called the experience another memorable part of his trip.

"It was great, like a dream come true," Davis said. "Coach O is known around LSU, so that's a big thing."

Davis is also excited about LSU's future under head coach Lane Kiffin, who has emphasized recruiting top in-state talent since taking over the program.

"He gets the best of the best," Davis said. "I feel like we're going to win a national championship when I get there, or before I get there. All the years I'm there."

As he prepares for his senior season, Davis already knows the message he wants LSU fans to hear.

"They're getting a dog, for sure," Davis said. "Basketball court, football field, anything. They're getting a dog. They're going to get my all."

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