Devillier's late goal propels Vermilion Catholic over Westminster

Devillier's late goal propels Vermilion Catholic over Westminster
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 00:01:56-05

ACADIANA AREA GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Lafayette Christian 7, Catholic NI 0
Vermillion Catholic 1, Westminster Christian 0

ACADIANA AREA BOYS' SOCCER SCORES

Episcopal of Acadiana 3, Ascension Episcopal 2
Lafayette Christian 2, Catholic NI 1
Westminster Christian 4, Vermillion Catholic 1
Cecilia 6, Opelousas 1
Erath 8, Lake Charles College Prep 0
David Thibodaux 4, St. Martinville 0

