Devillier's late goal propels Vermilion Catholic over Westminster

ACADIANA AREA GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES
Lafayette Christian 7, Catholic NI 0
Vermillion Catholic 1, Westminster Christian 0
ACADIANA AREA BOYS' SOCCER SCORES
Episcopal of Acadiana 3, Ascension Episcopal 2
Lafayette Christian 2, Catholic NI 1
Westminster Christian 4, Vermillion Catholic 1
Cecilia 6, Opelousas 1
Erath 8, Lake Charles College Prep 0
David Thibodaux 4, St. Martinville 0
