Devillier's late goal propels Vermilion Catholic over Westminster

ACADIANA AREA GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Lafayette Christian 7, Catholic NI 0

Vermillion Catholic 1, Westminster Christian 0

ACADIANA AREA BOYS' SOCCER SCORES

Episcopal of Acadiana 3, Ascension Episcopal 2

Lafayette Christian 2, Catholic NI 1

Westminster Christian 4, Vermillion Catholic 1

Cecilia 6, Opelousas 1

Erath 8, Lake Charles College Prep 0

David Thibodaux 4, St. Martinville 0

