Delcambre, Sacred Heart atop competition in girls state powerlifting meet

LAFAYETTE — As we continue to press through National Women's Month, our local athletes represented well.

For two programs in the area, they flexed their muscles when competing in the state powerlifting over at the Cajundome.

"It's extremely exciting", says Delcambre head coach Brad Armentor. "I love watching any kid that I coach succeed and when one of them gets to this level, it's a crazy experience."

Starting with the Delcambre Panthers, where senior Keira Segura took the day by storm. She set a new state record for deadlift, lifting 355 pounds, being named the Most Outstanding Lifter.

"I hit the record my second lift but another girl took it, so I'm like if I don't get this up, I'll lose my record that I just got", says Segura.

And she wasn't the only one to represent for the orange and black as her teammate, Kaitlyn Duplantis, took home the silver in her weight class.

Coach Armentor says it's a strong moment for his girls.

"I had a hard time last year trying to convince girls to do it. Because she won last year, we doubled our girls team size. Last year, I only had two girls here. I had 8 today."

Meanwhile, no days off for Sacred Heart of Ville Platte. The Lady Trojans placed third last season, but this year they would be named runner-up in Division V.

"This is our first full team that we've had and to be runner-up, that's an awesome feat", says Sacred Heart head coach, Duane Urbina.

An emotional moment for the squad as they hoisted the trophy, to match the bronze reward given to the boys on Wednesday.

Urbina says it's a testament to something special in Evangeline Parish.

"We've got a good group of kids, boys and girls. So, we're building a program that's going to last."

