Coaches compete for annual Kiwanis Crying Towel

LAFAYETTE — The annual Kiwanis Crying Towel event is once again signaling that high school football season is here.

Ahead of the 74th annual Kiwanis Jamboree, coaches from the 12 participating schools gathered at the Petroleum Club for a luncheon filled with jokes, complaints and plenty of funny stories about their teams.

The event gives coaches a chance to poke fun at one another while competing for the coveted Crying Towel.

This year's winner was Carencro assistant coach Derrick Franchak, who said winning the towel is a privilege.

"It's an honor just to be around every guy that's here in general," Franchak said. "And to go ahead and win a crying towel with some of these guys that are really humorous."

Franchak said he decided to ditch a scripted approach and simply let the event unfold.

The two-day jamboree begins Thursday at 6 p.m. with three games scheduled. The event continues Friday at 6 p.m.

Both nights will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Below is the list of match ups.

Thursday, August 27

Cecilia vs Lafayette

Breaux Bridge vs St. Thomas More

Carencro vs Southside

Friday, August 28

Northside vs Nortre Dame

Acadiana vs Teurlings

St. Martinville vs Lafayette Christian

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