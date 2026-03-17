Charlot resigns after nine seasons leading Beau Chene boys’ basketball

ARNAUDVILLE — Beau Chene boys’ basketball coach Chris Charlot has resigned after nine seasons leading the program, he announced in a statement shared on social media.

A 2004 Beau Chene graduate, Charlot guided the Gators to sustained success during his tenure, including eight playoff appearances from 2018 to 2025. His teams captured back-to-back district championships in 2021 and 2022 and made a state quarterfinal run in 2022.

Charlot, who referred to Beau Chene as “a very special place,” reflected on the relationships built during his time with the program.

“It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy we leave behind and how we went about doing it,” Charlot said. “The goal was always to help our student-athletes create more value for their future… and more importantly, successful in life because they were part of the program.”

He added that the decision to step down was difficult but necessary.

“It is a bittersweet moment that pains me to announce my resignation… but also gives me the strength… to lead us into whatever he has in store for us next,” Charlot said. “My body can take the pounding. My mind can handle the grind. But my heart knows it's time to say goodbye.”

Charlot said he and his staff — all Beau Chene alumni — will always consider the school home, thanking players, coaches, parents and supporters for their contributions over the years.

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