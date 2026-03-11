Central Catholic, West St. Mary, Northwest fall in semifinals

A trio of Acadiana area schools saw their seasons come to an end in the boys basketball playoffs semifinals on Tuesday, March 10 at Burton Complex in Lake Charles.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 – SEMIFINALS RESULTS



Lincoln Prep 58, Central Catholic 42



East Iberville 59, Lakeview 42



Ferriday 64, West St. Mary 56



Brusly 72, Northwest 56



Wossman 55, Bossier 49

