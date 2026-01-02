Cecilia’s Braylon Calais selected for Under Armour Next All-America Game

CECILIA — Cecilia High athlete Braylon Calais will take the national stage this weekend, earning a spot in the 2026 Under Armour Next All-America Game on Saturday, Jan. 3, at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Florida.

The showcase will feature more than 100 of the nation’s top high school prospects from the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.

Calais enters the game ranked No. 74 nationally and No. 4 athlete in the 2026 class, according to On3. He is one of nine players from Louisiana selected to participate in the event.

The in-state participants include:

*(Classification, school committed to)

-University Lab DL Lamar Brown (2026, LSU)

-Destrehan WR Jabari Mack (2026, LSU)

-Edna Karr DL Richard Anderson (2026, LSU)

-Ouachita DL Dylan Berymon (2026, Uncommitted)

-Jesuit DL Zyron Forstall (2027, Uncommitted)

-Brother Martin WR Easton Royal (2027, Texas)

-Sam Houston OL Albert Simien (2027, Uncommitted)

-Cecilia WR Braylon Calais (2027, Uncommitted)

-Evangel Christian QB Peyton Houston (2027, LSU)

The Under Armour Next All-America Game will air on ESPN at 3 p.m.

