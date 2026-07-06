Cecilia's Braylon Calais defined by leadership on and off the field

CECILIA — Cecilia standout Braylon Calais has earned a reputation as one of Louisiana's top high school football players, but those around him say his greatest strength extends beyond his athletic ability.

The four-star prospect and LSU commit is coming off a junior season in which he totaled more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns as both a receiver and rusher.

Ranked among Louisiana's top prospects in the Class of 2027, Calais has become the centerpiece of the Bulldogs' offense because of his ability to impact the game from multiple positions.

Cecilia head coach Cody Champagne calls Calais "the total package."

"He's willing to help out in any way he can," Champagne said. "He's gonna get his touches no matter where it's at. Is it at quarterback? Is it at receiver? Is it at running back? We're gonna figure that out as the game goes on, but obviously there's a plan in place to do those things."

Calais said he has approached his career with the mindset of carrying on the program's tradition since the beginning of his high school career.

"Since freshman year, I told the seniors above me, 'I'm next up,'" Calais said. "Keeping my head down, putting the work in and staying consistent has been my mindset."

While his versatility makes him difficult to defend, Calais believes his willingness to put the team first is what separates him.

"Being a team player and understanding the game is important," Calais said. "Teams are going to try to stop their best player or triple-team you, but they don't understand we have other pieces."

That selfless approach carries over into the community.

For the past two years, Calais has participated in the Kappa League, a leadership and mentoring program sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The organization focuses on developing leadership skills, academic achievement and community service among young men.

Calais said the program has helped him grow as both a football player and a leader.

"I wanted to find different ways to work on my leadership skills and be better for myself on the field and off the field," he said.

Giving back, he added, has become one of his life's biggest priorities.

"That's my sole purpose for being on this planet — just giving back," Calais said. "It's the little things around the community that put smiles on people's faces. Being able to help younger guys and make a difference means everything."

As his senior season approaches, Calais is focused on leading Cecilia back to the Superdome before beginning his college career at LSU in 2027.

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