Cecilia Baseball takes down Beau Chene 9-1

Baseball Scores

Cecilia 9, Beau Chene 1

Southside 4, Acadiana 3

Sam Houston 7, Comeaux 1

Carencro def. Westgate 17-1, 7-1

Eunice def. Washington Marion 14-0, 19-0

North Vermilion 17, Rayne 4

Crowley 12, Abbeville 0

Church Point 17, Northwest 3

Erath 13, David Thibodaux 0

Iota 17, Ville Platte 1

Kaplan 14, St. Martinville 4

Ascension Episcopal 18, Delcambre 5

St. Edmund 5, WCA 4

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel