Cecilia Baseball Takes Down Beau Chene 9-1

Tuesday, March 29th Scores and Highlights
Posted at 12:02 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 01:02:36-04

Baseball Scores

Cecilia 9, Beau Chene 1
Southside 4, Acadiana 3
Sam Houston 7, Comeaux 1
Carencro def. Westgate 17-1, 7-1
Eunice def. Washington Marion 14-0, 19-0
North Vermilion 17, Rayne 4
Crowley 12, Abbeville 0
Church Point 17, Northwest 3
Erath 13, David Thibodaux 0
Iota 17, Ville Platte 1
Kaplan 14, St. Martinville 4
Ascension Episcopal 18, Delcambre 5
St. Edmund 5, WCA 4

