Cecilia Baseball takes down Beau Chene 9-1

Baseball Scores
Cecilia 9, Beau Chene 1
Southside 4, Acadiana 3
Sam Houston 7, Comeaux 1
Carencro def. Westgate 17-1, 7-1
Eunice def. Washington Marion 14-0, 19-0
North Vermilion 17, Rayne 4
Crowley 12, Abbeville 0
Church Point 17, Northwest 3
Erath 13, David Thibodaux 0
Iota 17, Ville Platte 1
Kaplan 14, St. Martinville 4
Ascension Episcopal 18, Delcambre 5
St. Edmund 5, WCA 4
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers