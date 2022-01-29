Catholic Takes Down Delcambre 77-39

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Catholic N.I. 77, Delcambre 39

Hamilton Christian Academy 97, Gueydan 48

Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Welsh 50

Northwest 77, Iota 57

St. Thomas More 52, Carencro 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcambre 33, New Iberia Catholic 25

E.D. White 34, Berwick 13

Elton 55, Basile 51

Highland Baptist 51, Central Catholic 33

Iota 48, Northwest 40

Kaplan 32, Abbeville 29

Lafayette 67, Barbe 45

North Vermilion 58, Eunice 9

South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 18

St. Louis 60, Jennings 45

St. Thomas More 58, Carencro 30

Vermilion Catholic 53, Covenant Christian Academy 28

West St. Mary 43, Houma Christian 33

Westminster Christian 50, Pointe Coupee Catholic 44

