Catholic Takes Down Delcambre 77-39

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Catholic N.I. 77, Delcambre 39
Hamilton Christian Academy 97, Gueydan 48
Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Welsh 50
Northwest 77, Iota 57
St. Thomas More 52, Carencro 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Delcambre 33, New Iberia Catholic 25
E.D. White 34, Berwick 13
Elton 55, Basile 51
Highland Baptist 51, Central Catholic 33
Iota 48, Northwest 40
Kaplan 32, Abbeville 29
Lafayette 67, Barbe 45
North Vermilion 58, Eunice 9
South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 18
St. Louis 60, Jennings 45
St. Thomas More 58, Carencro 30
Vermilion Catholic 53, Covenant Christian Academy 28
West St. Mary 43, Houma Christian 33
Westminster Christian 50, Pointe Coupee Catholic 44
