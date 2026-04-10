Catholic outlasts STM in baseball, Acadiana softball beats LCA

LAFAYETTE — Catholic of New Iberia outlasted St. Thomas More in baseball, 1-0. Meanwhile, Acadiana softball beat Lafayette Christian, 7-2.

Click the video above to watch the highlights of both games.

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