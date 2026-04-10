Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Catholic outlasts STM in baseball, Acadiana softball beats LCA

Catholic outlasts STM, Acadiana beats LCA
Catholic outlasts STM, Acadiana beats LCA
Posted

LAFAYETTE — Catholic of New Iberia outlasted St. Thomas More in baseball, 1-0. Meanwhile, Acadiana softball beat Lafayette Christian, 7-2.

Click the video above to watch the highlights of both games.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel