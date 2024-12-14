Catholic outlasts Dunham, hoists first State Title since 2017

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since 2017, Catholic of New Iberia are State Champions.

The Panthers beat the No. 1 in the Dunham Tigers, 31-28, to win the Division III Select State Championship.

Catholic QB Luke Landry earned Outstanding Player of the Game after totaling 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Tigers signal caller Elijah Haven threw for 300 yards, setting a new Class 2A/Division III record.

Dunham made the game interesting after nearly overcoming a 17-point deficit, but a Karon Eugene interception sealed the victory for the Panthers.