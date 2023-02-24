Catholic New Iberia picks up victory over Thomas Jefferson

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)
Division I (Non-Select)
1. New Iberia (Bye)
23. Destrehan
10. Southside
17. South Beauregard
16. Abbeville
24. Rayne
9. Franklin Parish
28. DeRidder
5. St. Martinville
21. Crowley
12. Plaquemine
20. A.J. Ellender
13. Opelousas
19. Beau Chene
14. Northwest
27. North Vermilion
6. Breaux Bridge
26. Erath
7. Brusly
23. Iota
10. LaGrange
25. St. James
8. Ville Platte
20. Loreauville
13. Caldwell Parish
4. Patterson (Bye)
19. Mamou
14. Rosepine
18. West St. Mary
15. Amite
24. Oak Grove
9. Welsh
25. Mangham
8. Elton
4. North Central (Bye)
3. Franklin (Bye)
27. Jeanerette
6. Lakeview
18. Northeast
15. Lake Arthur
28. Monterey
5. Lacassine
24. Carencro
9. St. Augustine
23. Lafayette
10. St. Paul's
2. St. Thomas More (Bye)
20. Booker T. Washington (Shreveport)
13. Northside
22. Teurlings
11. John F. Kennedy
7. Lafayette Christian (Bye)
18. De La Salle
15. David Thibodaux
20. Notre Dame 29
13. Ascension Episcopal 43
23. Thomas Jefferson 51
10. Catholic - New Iberia 40
17. Westminster Christian
16. Cedar Creek
21. Ouachita Christian
12. Opelousas Catholic
22. Sacred Heart
11. Ascension Catholic
6. Central Catholic (Bye)
23. Magnolia School of Excellence
10. Vermilion Catholic
11. Cristo Rey (Baton Rouge)
4. JS Clark
10. Northside Christian
7. Episcopal School of Acadiana
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers