Catholic New Iberia picks up victory over Thomas Jefferson

Panthers advance to regional round to take on St. Charles
Posted at 10:39 PM, Feb 23, 2023
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)

Division I (Non-Select)
1. New Iberia (Bye)

23. Destrehan
10. Southside

Division II (Non-Select)

17. South Beauregard
16. Abbeville

24. Rayne
9. Franklin Parish

28. DeRidder
5. St. Martinville

21. Crowley
12. Plaquemine

20. A.J. Ellender
13. Opelousas

19. Beau Chene
14. Northwest

27. North Vermilion
6. Breaux Bridge

26. Erath
7. Brusly

23. Iota
10. LaGrange

Division III (Non-Select)

25. St. James
8. Ville Platte

20. Loreauville
13. Caldwell Parish

4. Patterson (Bye)

19. Mamou
14. Rosepine

18. West St. Mary
15. Amite

Division IV (Non-Select)

24. Oak Grove
9. Welsh

25. Mangham
8. Elton

4. North Central (Bye)

3. Franklin (Bye)

27. Jeanerette
6. Lakeview

18. Northeast
15. Lake Arthur

Division V (Non-Select)

28. Monterey
5. Lacassine

Division I (Select)

24. Carencro
9. St. Augustine

23. Lafayette
10. St. Paul's

2. St. Thomas More (Bye)

Division II (Select)

20. Booker T. Washington (Shreveport)
13. Northside

22. Teurlings
11. John F. Kennedy

7. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

18. De La Salle
15. David Thibodaux

Division III (Select)

20. Notre Dame 29
13. Ascension Episcopal 43

23. Thomas Jefferson 51
10. Catholic - New Iberia 40

Division IV (Select)

17. Westminster Christian
16. Cedar Creek

21. Ouachita Christian
12. Opelousas Catholic

22. Sacred Heart
11. Ascension Catholic

6. Central Catholic (Bye)

23. Magnolia School of Excellence
10. Vermilion Catholic

Division V (Select)

11. Cristo Rey (Baton Rouge)
4. JS Clark

10. Northside Christian
7. Episcopal School of Acadiana

