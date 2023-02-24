Catholic New Iberia picks up victory over Thomas Jefferson

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)

Division I (Non-Select)

1. New Iberia (Bye)

23. Destrehan

10. Southside

Division II (Non-Select)

17. South Beauregard

16. Abbeville

24. Rayne

9. Franklin Parish

28. DeRidder

5. St. Martinville

21. Crowley

12. Plaquemine

20. A.J. Ellender

13. Opelousas

19. Beau Chene

14. Northwest

27. North Vermilion

6. Breaux Bridge

26. Erath

7. Brusly

23. Iota

10. LaGrange

Division III (Non-Select)

25. St. James

8. Ville Platte

20. Loreauville

13. Caldwell Parish

4. Patterson (Bye)

19. Mamou

14. Rosepine

18. West St. Mary

15. Amite

Division IV (Non-Select)

24. Oak Grove

9. Welsh

25. Mangham

8. Elton

4. North Central (Bye)

3. Franklin (Bye)

27. Jeanerette

6. Lakeview

18. Northeast

15. Lake Arthur

Division V (Non-Select)

28. Monterey

5. Lacassine

Division I (Select)

24. Carencro

9. St. Augustine

23. Lafayette

10. St. Paul's

2. St. Thomas More (Bye)

Division II (Select)

20. Booker T. Washington (Shreveport)

13. Northside

22. Teurlings

11. John F. Kennedy

7. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

18. De La Salle

15. David Thibodaux

Division III (Select)

20. Notre Dame 29

13. Ascension Episcopal 43

23. Thomas Jefferson 51

10. Catholic - New Iberia 40

Division IV (Select)

17. Westminster Christian

16. Cedar Creek

21. Ouachita Christian

12. Opelousas Catholic

22. Sacred Heart

11. Ascension Catholic

6. Central Catholic (Bye)

23. Magnolia School of Excellence

10. Vermilion Catholic

Division V (Select)

11. Cristo Rey (Baton Rouge)

4. JS Clark

10. Northside Christian

7. Episcopal School of Acadiana

