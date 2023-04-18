Catholic, Highland Baptist and Erath among winners on final day of LHSAA Softball 1st round

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I
25. New Iberia 0
8. Northshore 8
19. Haughton 12
14. Southside 1
DIVISION II
17. Erath 20
16. Rayne 4
20. Eunice 5
13. Iota 11
22. Cecilia 2
11. Franklin Parish 13
23. Loranger 6
10. North Vermilion 11
3. Beau Chene - BYE
6. Jennings - BYE
DIVISION III
17. Berwick 6
16. Pine 7
24. Crowley 0
9. Pine Prairie 15
26. Vidalia 1
7. Loreauville 16
23. Church Point 0
10. Port Barre 8
18. Springfield 2
15. Mamou 8
2. Kaplan - BYE
DIVISION IV
24. Centerville 1
9. Lakeside 16
25. Basile 0
8. Vinton 18
20. Delcambre 3
13. East Beauregard 11
22. Gueydan 0
11. Welsh 13
18. Lake Arthur 4
15. Mangham 8
DIVISION V
25. Lacassine 5
8. Harrisonburg 16
Select Schools
DIVISION I
18. Warren Easton 0
15. Lafayette 15
1. St. Thomas More - BYE
7. Acadiana - BYE
DIVISION II
19. Madison Prep 1
14. Lafayette Christian 16
18. N.O. Charter 0
15. Teurlings 20
4. David Thibodaux - BYE
DIVISION III
17. Newman 0
16. Catholic N.I. 10
20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter 1
13. Thomas Jefferson 11
2. Notre Dame - BYE
DIVISION IV
17. Ascension Christian 0
16. Highland Baptist 3
21. Central Private 0
12. St. Edmund 16
19. Hanson Memorial 6
14. Glenbrook 9
7. Sacred Heart - BYE
8. Central Catholic - BYE
5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville
