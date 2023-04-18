Watch Now
Catholic, Highland Baptist and Erath among winners on final day of LHSAA Softball 1st round

Catholic, Highland Baptist and Erath among winners on final day of LHSAA Softball 1st round
Posted at 12:53 AM, Apr 18, 2023
**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I
25. New Iberia 0
8. Northshore 8

19. Haughton 12
14. Southside 1

DIVISION II
17. Erath 20
16. Rayne 4

20. Eunice 5
13. Iota 11

22. Cecilia 2
11. Franklin Parish 13

23. Loranger 6
10. North Vermilion 11

3. Beau Chene - BYE

6. Jennings - BYE

DIVISION III
17. Berwick 6
16. Pine 7

24. Crowley 0
9. Pine Prairie 15

26. Vidalia 1
7. Loreauville 16

23. Church Point 0
10. Port Barre 8

18. Springfield 2
15. Mamou 8

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV
24. Centerville 1
9. Lakeside 16

25. Basile 0
8. Vinton 18

20. Delcambre 3
13. East Beauregard 11

22. Gueydan 0
11. Welsh 13

18. Lake Arthur 4
15. Mangham 8

DIVISION V
25. Lacassine 5
8. Harrisonburg 16

Select Schools
DIVISION I

18. Warren Easton 0
15. Lafayette 15

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

7. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II

19. Madison Prep 1
14. Lafayette Christian 16

18. N.O. Charter 0
15. Teurlings 20

4. David Thibodaux - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Newman 0
16. Catholic N.I. 10

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter 1
13. Thomas Jefferson 11

2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV
17. Ascension Christian 0
16. Highland Baptist 3

21. Central Private 0
12. St. Edmund 16

19. Hanson Memorial 6
14. Glenbrook 9

7. Sacred Heart - BYE

8. Central Catholic - BYE

5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

