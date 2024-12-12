Catholic High Panthers take on No. 1 Dunham Tigers for State Championship

For the first time in six years, the Catholic High Panthers are back in the hunt for a state football title. On Friday, they’ll face the top-seeded Dunham Tigers in the Caesars Superdome with the Division III Select State Championship on the line.

Head coach Matt Desormeaux praised the energy surrounding the team, saying, “It’s been a great environment with a lot of excitement, and our kids are ready to go.”

Senior quarterback Luke Landry shares the enthusiasm, adding, “It’s very exciting. It’s great knowing that it’s my last game instead of going into a game hoping it’s not my last.”

The Panthers punched their ticket to the championship in dramatic fashion last week against Calvary Baptist. Trailing 31-24 with less than two minutes remaining, Catholic scored a touchdown but missed the two-point conversion. The team then recovered an onside kick, setting up Bennett Boudreaux’s clutch 27-yard field goal to secure the victory.

“Sometimes you’ve gotta fake it to make it,” Desormeaux admitted. “There were times on Friday that deep down inside it felt like the game was gone. But, you’ve gotta fake it to make it. We rallied the troops up.”

Landry has been a key to the Panthers’ success, racking up 2,621 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season. His strongest connection has been with fellow senior Jaiden Mitchell, a bond that extends far beyond football.

“We’ve been best friends since we were little,” Landry said. “That connection has grown up too. In our senior season, we’re just working hard together and making plays every Friday night.”

With a win on Friday, the Panthers would capture their first state title since 2017, cementing their place in school history.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel