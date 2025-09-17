Catholic High coach Matt Desormeaux honored as Saints Coach of the Week

NEW IBERIA — Catholic High head coach Matt Desormeaux has the Panthers off to a strong start in 2025, and the recognition is starting to follow.

Desormeaux, now in his third season leading his alma mater, was named the New Orleans Saints’ Coach of the Week after Catholic High opened the year with a 20-0 win over Vermilion Catholic.

“It’s nice to get recognized,” Desormeaux said. “But in my honest opinion, we do the same thing every week. Just because we played a good team and won a game doesn’t change what me or our coaching staff does in a week-to-week process.”

The Panthers are chasing a 3-0 start Friday night when they face Patterson. Desormeaux said the focus remains on discipline and execution.

“We need to kind of get back on track and play some good, clean football,” he said.

In just two full seasons at the helm, Desormeaux guided Catholic High to a state championship last fall. The former Panthers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns standout said the accomplishment was a special moment for his program.

“That’s kind of what all coaches hope to do,” Desormeaux said. “It just means a lot that all the hard work our coaches and our kids have put in paid off.”

Still, Desormeaux insists his mission is bigger than wins and accolades.

“Seeing our kids grow up and develop and do great things is really what it’s all about,” he said. “We try to help them learn from our mistakes so they don’t make the same ones. That’s really what coaching is all about.”

Catholic High will look to keep its momentum rolling as it sets its sights on another deep playoff run and a potential repeat state title.

