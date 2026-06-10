Carencro hosts 7-on-7 event as teams prepare for fall

CARENCRO — While the high school football season remains months away, several Acadiana programs took another step toward Week 1 on Tuesday morning.

Carencro hosted its "Throw at the Cro" 7-on-7 event, welcoming Church Point, Northwest and St. Thomas More for a morning of competition and development during the offseason.

The four teams competed in a series of 20-minute sessions over a three-hour period, giving players valuable opportunities to sharpen their skills before the start of fall camp in August.

The format allowed not only varsity starters to receive repetitions, but also junior varsity and developing players looking to gain experience against outside competition.

For Carencro coach Gavin Peters, the opportunity to compete against another team is one of the most valuable aspects of the summer schedule.

"I'm not one of them guys that's against 7-on-7," Peters said. "People say 7-on-7 ain't real football, and it's not. But it's an opportunity for us to go out there and compete and develop. We like to capitalize on opportunities when they come."

Beyond the competitive aspect, Peters believes the passing-focused environment helps players better understand concepts that will carry over into the fall.

"This is very important," Peters said. "Teaching them the landmarks on the field, teaching them the right depths of certain route combinations and things of that nature."

The event also helped accelerate the development of younger players who could be called upon during the upcoming season. By receiving game-like reps during the summer, coaches hope to shorten the learning curve before fall practices begin.

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