Broc Prejean resigns as Vermilion Catholic football head coach

ABBEVILLE — Vermilion Catholic head football coach Broc Prejean tells KATC that he has resigned from his position.

The 2006 Eagles graduate took over his alma mater in 2020, compiling a 60-14 record over six seasons. Those wins included VC's Division IV Select State Championship run in 2024.

Prejean pointed to wanting to be more available for his family as his reason for stepping away.

While he isn't sure what will be ahead for him in his coaching career, he is "just blessed to have had an awesome six year run".

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel