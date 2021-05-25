Watch
Breaux Bridge's Boys commits to Southern

Kohen Boyd Breaux Bridge Baseball Signing
Posted at 9:40 PM, May 24, 2021
Breaux Bridge pitcher Kohen Boyd committed to Southern Baseball Monday during a signing event held at Breaux Bridge High School.

The senior pitcher was featured in a KATC Senior Spotlight this spring.

He said Monday he was thankful Southern was taking a chance on him.

"It feels good as a stretch reliever. I know my hard work paid of and coach (Chris) Crenshaw and them see that. I just want to thank them for that," Boyd said.

