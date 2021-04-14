High School Senior Spotlight: Breaux Bridge's Kohen Boyd

BREAUX BRIDGE — Kohen Boyd is one of just two Breaux Bridge players left from the team's 2019 4A championship game loss. It's a game that clearly lingers with him.

"Two years ago we were in the state championship and fell short," he said. "We fell short, so, being able to come back my senior year and working even harder."

In that title game against Tioga, the Indians rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the seventh, winning 4-3. The loss broke some hearts; COVID shattered those pieces a year later. Disappointment arching over two years.

"It was tough," he said. "Going into my junior year expecting to have success and not having it was real tough."

That disappointment is serving the Tigers as not just a life lesson, but a motivator too. This season the 2020 senior class banner still hangs at the team's ballpark. Head coach Kyle Cormier said it serves as a reminder that tomorrow isn't given.

"I want to keep it up there because I want the younger guys to not take this for granted," he said. "When they're having a bad day I point to this and say 'Hey remember last year? They took it away from us, it's not so bad. At least you get to play.'"

That banner features nine seniors. This year's team is young. Boyd is only one of a few players that have any varsity experience at all. As an outfielder he's hitting .410, with two home runs, and 15 RBI. Boyd is also a pitcher, he threw a complete game last week.

"I told him in front of the whole team how proud I was of him over the last year he's grown up so much and over the last four year's he's been unbelievable," said Cormier. "He's become a student of the game, a wonderful leader for us, very positive."

After starting the season around .500, the Tigers have heated up winning five straight. The team finding its rhythm as the postseason comes into focus on the horizon.

"I have a lot of faith. We're real young and we got off to a slow start. But I know we're going to get it rolling," said Boyd. "We're on a hot streak now. We're going to get to rolling."

------------------------------------------------------------

