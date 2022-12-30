Breaux Bridge takes down Catholic N.I in final day of Teurlings Round Robin

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Breaux Bridge 64, Catholic N.I. 17

Hathaway 68, Jennings 25

Zachary 72, Lake Arthur 51

BOYS BASKETBALL

Barbe 52, Carencro 49

Beau Chene 38, Family Christian Academy 35

Franklin 57, RHS 41

Hamilton Christian Academy 48, Ascension Episcopal 38

Katy Pope John, Texas 65, Opelousas Catholic 59

Lafayette Christian Academy 59, Ellender 52

Lake Arthur 53, Mamou 44

New Iberia 52, Peabody 42

Southside 55, Teurlings Catholic 47

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Westgate 63

St. Thomas More 67, Iowa 58

