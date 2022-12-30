Breaux Bridge takes down Catholic N.I in final day of Teurlings Round Robin

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Breaux Bridge 64, Catholic N.I. 17
Hathaway 68, Jennings 25
Zachary 72, Lake Arthur 51
BOYS BASKETBALL
Barbe 52, Carencro 49
Beau Chene 38, Family Christian Academy 35
Franklin 57, RHS 41
Hamilton Christian Academy 48, Ascension Episcopal 38
Katy Pope John, Texas 65, Opelousas Catholic 59
Lafayette Christian Academy 59, Ellender 52
Lake Arthur 53, Mamou 44
New Iberia 52, Peabody 42
Southside 55, Teurlings Catholic 47
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Westgate 63
St. Thomas More 67, Iowa 58
