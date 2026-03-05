Boys’ basketball quarterfinals set for Friday across Acadiana

ACROSS LOUISIANA — The road to the state tournament continues Friday night as teams across Louisiana compete in the quarterfinal round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) boys’ basketball playoffs.

Several Acadiana-area teams remain in contention across both select and non-select divisions. Winners will advance to the semifinal round with a chance to play for a spot in the state championship games later this month.

Friday Night Quarterfinal Matchups

Division II (Non-Select)

No. 7 Plaquemine at No. 2 Northwest — 7 p.m.

Division III (Non-Select)

No. 5 Mamou at No. 4 Doyle — 6 p.m.

Division IV (Non-Select)

No. 9 North Central at No. 1 Ferriday — 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Lake Arthur at No. 3 East Iberville — 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Arcadia at No. 4 West St. Mary — 6:30 p.m.

Division I (Select)

No. 12 Catholic-Baton Rouge at No. 4 St. Thomas More — 7 p.m.

Division II (Select)

No. 13 St. Michael the Archangel at No. 12 Northside — 7 p.m.

Division III (Select)

No. 9 Catholic-New Iberia at No. 1 Calvary Baptist — 6 p.m.

No. 5 Lafayette Renaissance at No. 4 De La Salle — 6:30 p.m.

Division IV (Select)

No. 5 Westminster-Lafayette at No. 4 Central Catholic — 6 p.m.

Class B

No. 5 Hicks at No. 4 Lacassine — 6 p.m.

