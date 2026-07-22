Berwick OL Kaden Leonard brings versatility to Panthers

BERWICK — Berwick may be one of the smaller football programs in south Louisiana, but senior offensive lineman Kaden Leonard is proving talent and hard work can earn recognition anywhere.

Leonard has become one of the Panthers' most valuable players thanks to his versatility and consistency in the trenches.

"Being from Berwick, we're a smaller team than many," Leonard said. "Our record might not show it, but the hard work pays off a lot, and it's really a blessing to be able to hear about that."

Throughout his career, Leonard has started at center, guard and tackle, giving him experience at every position along the offensive line. That versatility has helped him understand the importance of chemistry among the five linemen protecting the offense.

"We're the only players in the whole game that plays with our back to the ball," Leonard said. "If we work as a unit, we'll be successful."

While team victories have been difficult to come by in recent seasons, Leonard has remained a bright spot for the Panthers. His play earned him Louisiana Football Coaches Association first team All-District honors in 2025, recognition Berwick coach Mike Walker said was well deserved.

"He's been a multi-year starter," Walker said. "He's played just about every position on the offensive line, so for us to have a guy like him coming back is huge experience-wise."

Berwick's offense relies heavily on the running game, a style that fits Leonard's physical approach.

"I love run blocking," Leonard said. "That's the dirtiest part of football, being able to get there and maul people."

For Leonard, the reward comes from seeing the work put in throughout the offseason translate to success on Friday nights.

"It's the best feeling on earth," Leonard said. "You work all week and months to see that scoreboard go up, and whenever it pays off, it's amazing."

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