Beau Chene, St. Thomas More earn tough wins in local tourneys

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Southside 72, Westgate 47

Beau Chene 68, David Thibodaux 53

Opelousas 58, Eunice 42

Abbeville 51, Central Catholic 49

Ascension Episcopal 56, New Iberia Catholic 45

ESA 65, Erath 39

Fairview 72, Midland 69

Lake Arthur 74, Oberlin 54

Mamou 80, Port Barre 36

Northside Christian 89, St. Edmund Catholic 46

South Terrebonne 46, New Iberia 42

St. Thomas More 48, Carencro 44

Vinton 59, Welsh 39

Westminster Christian 64, Vermilion Catholic 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Fairview 73, Midland 45

Welsh 59, Vinton 36

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel