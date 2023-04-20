Beau Chene, Acadiana move on to Quarterfinals

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

Non-Select Schools

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION II

10. North Vermilion

2. Albany

11. Franklin Parish

3. Beau Chene

DIVISION III

7. Loreauville

2. Kaplan

Select Schools

DIVISION I

8. St. Joseph's Academy

1. St. Thomas More 15

7. Acadiana

2. Tioga

DIVISION II

5. De La Salle

4. David Thibodaux

DIVISION III

7. Patrick Taylor

2. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV

8. Central Catholic

1. Catholic - P.C.

5. Opelousas Catholic

4. Cedar Creek

7. Sacred Heart

2. Riverside Academy

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

Non-Select Schools

REGIONAL

DIVISION II

17. Erath 0

1. North Desoto 11

13. Iota 3

4. Iowa 5

7. Lutcher 4

10. North Vermilion 5

19. Livonia 0

3. Beau Chene 15

11. Franklin Parish 7

6. Jennings 3

DIVISION III

10. Port Barre 0

7. Loreauville 10

15. Mamou 1

2. Kaplan 11

DIVISION IV

11. Welsh 0

6. Oak Grove 10

Select Schools

DIVISION I

17. Ben Franklin 0

1. St. Thomas More 15

10. Dominican 5

7. Acadiana 6

15. Lafayette 3

2. Tioga 13

DIVISION II

13. Cabrini 0

4. David Thibodaux 9

14. Lafayette Christian 0

3. Archbishop Hannan 13

15. Teurlings 3

2. Vandebilt Catholic 7

DIVISION III

16. Catholic N.I. 0

1. Calvary Baptist 15

15. Fisher 0

2. Notre Dame 15

DIVISION IV

16. Highland Baptist 0

1. Catholic - P.C. 10

9. Ascension Catholic 4

8. Central Catholic 8

12. St. Edmund 0

5. Opelousas Catholic 9

10. Covenant Christian 0

7. Sacred Heart 5

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

Non-Select Schools

1st Round

DIVISION I

25. New Iberia 0

8. Northshore 8

19. Haughton 12

14. Southside 1

DIVISION II

17. Erath 20

16. Rayne 4

20. Eunice 5

13. Iota 11

22. Cecilia 2

11. Franklin Parish 13

23. Loranger 6

10. North Vermilion 11

3. Beau Chene - BYE

6. Jennings - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Berwick 6

16. Pine 7

24. Crowley 0

9. Pine Prairie 15

26. Vidalia 1

7. Loreauville 16

23. Church Point 0

10. Port Barre 8

18. Springfield 2

15. Mamou 8

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV

24. Centerville 1

9. Lakeside 16

25. Basile 0

8. Vinton 18

20. Delcambre 3

13. East Beauregard 11

22. Gueydan 0

11. Welsh 13

18. Lake Arthur 4

15. Mangham 8

DIVISION V

25. Lacassine 5

8. Harrisonburg 16

Select Schools

DIVISION I

18. Warren Easton 0

15. Lafayette 15

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

7. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II

19. Madison Prep 1

14. Lafayette Christian 16

18. N.O. Charter 0

15. Teurlings 20

4. David Thibodaux - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Newman 0

16. Catholic N.I. 10

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter 1

13. Thomas Jefferson 11

2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV

17. Ascension Christian 0

16. Highland Baptist 3

21. Central Private 0

12. St. Edmund 16

19. Hanson Memorial 6

14. Glenbrook 9

7. Sacred Heart - BYE

8. Central Catholic - BYE

5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

