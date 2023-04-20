Beau Chene, Acadiana move on to Quarterfinals

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
Non-Select Schools
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION II
10. North Vermilion
2. Albany
11. Franklin Parish
3. Beau Chene
DIVISION III
7. Loreauville
2. Kaplan
Select Schools
DIVISION I
8. St. Joseph's Academy
1. St. Thomas More 15
7. Acadiana
2. Tioga
DIVISION II
5. De La Salle
4. David Thibodaux
DIVISION III
7. Patrick Taylor
2. Notre Dame
DIVISION IV
8. Central Catholic
1. Catholic - P.C.
5. Opelousas Catholic
4. Cedar Creek
7. Sacred Heart
2. Riverside Academy
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville
Non-Select Schools
REGIONAL
DIVISION II
17. Erath 0
1. North Desoto 11
13. Iota 3
4. Iowa 5
7. Lutcher 4
10. North Vermilion 5
19. Livonia 0
3. Beau Chene 15
11. Franklin Parish 7
6. Jennings 3
DIVISION III
10. Port Barre 0
7. Loreauville 10
15. Mamou 1
2. Kaplan 11
DIVISION IV
11. Welsh 0
6. Oak Grove 10
Select Schools
DIVISION I
17. Ben Franklin 0
1. St. Thomas More 15
10. Dominican 5
7. Acadiana 6
15. Lafayette 3
2. Tioga 13
DIVISION II
13. Cabrini 0
4. David Thibodaux 9
14. Lafayette Christian 0
3. Archbishop Hannan 13
15. Teurlings 3
2. Vandebilt Catholic 7
DIVISION III
16. Catholic N.I. 0
1. Calvary Baptist 15
15. Fisher 0
2. Notre Dame 15
DIVISION IV
16. Highland Baptist 0
1. Catholic - P.C. 10
9. Ascension Catholic 4
8. Central Catholic 8
12. St. Edmund 0
5. Opelousas Catholic 9
10. Covenant Christian 0
7. Sacred Heart 5
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville
Non-Select Schools
1st Round
DIVISION I
25. New Iberia 0
8. Northshore 8
19. Haughton 12
14. Southside 1
DIVISION II
17. Erath 20
16. Rayne 4
20. Eunice 5
13. Iota 11
22. Cecilia 2
11. Franklin Parish 13
23. Loranger 6
10. North Vermilion 11
3. Beau Chene - BYE
6. Jennings - BYE
DIVISION III
17. Berwick 6
16. Pine 7
24. Crowley 0
9. Pine Prairie 15
26. Vidalia 1
7. Loreauville 16
23. Church Point 0
10. Port Barre 8
18. Springfield 2
15. Mamou 8
2. Kaplan - BYE
DIVISION IV
24. Centerville 1
9. Lakeside 16
25. Basile 0
8. Vinton 18
20. Delcambre 3
13. East Beauregard 11
22. Gueydan 0
11. Welsh 13
18. Lake Arthur 4
15. Mangham 8
DIVISION V
25. Lacassine 5
8. Harrisonburg 16
Select Schools
DIVISION I
18. Warren Easton 0
15. Lafayette 15
1. St. Thomas More - BYE
7. Acadiana - BYE
DIVISION II
19. Madison Prep 1
14. Lafayette Christian 16
18. N.O. Charter 0
15. Teurlings 20
4. David Thibodaux - BYE
DIVISION III
17. Newman 0
16. Catholic N.I. 10
20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter 1
13. Thomas Jefferson 11
2. Notre Dame - BYE
DIVISION IV
17. Ascension Christian 0
16. Highland Baptist 3
21. Central Private 0
12. St. Edmund 16
19. Hanson Memorial 6
14. Glenbrook 9
7. Sacred Heart - BYE
8. Central Catholic - BYE
5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville
