Avoyelles’ second-half surge over AES secures Yuletide Classic boys title

ABBEVILLE — Avoyelles turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to pull away from Ascension Episcopal, 53-44, and capture the boys championship in the nightcap of the Yuletide Classic on Tuesday night.

The title game opened as a defensive struggle, with both teams forcing turnovers and struggling to find rhythm in the first half. Avoyelles briefly grabbed a 17-16 advantage, but Ascension Episcopal responded with a decisive 7-0 run. Christian Huggard scored a game-high 18 points and Ian Trawick added 16 as the Gators took a 23-20 lead into the break.

The Mustangs seized control in the third quarter, ramping up their press and intensity on both ends of the floor. Avoyelles outscored Ascension Episcopal 15-6 in the period, creating separation that proved too much to overcome down the stretch.

Ascension Episcopal head coach John Tanner said his team showed growth despite the loss, particularly against Avoyelles’ pressure defense.

“When we stayed poised and were able to stay strong with the ball, we did a pretty good job with it,” Tanner said. “There were times their length and speed bothered us, and credit them for taking us out of what we’re trying to do.”

Tanner added that the experience of playing in a championship setting could pay dividends later in the season.

“We thought getting the opportunity to play for a championship would be big for us on this kind of a stage,” Tanner said. “Long term, maybe get us ready for a playoff game, maybe to go on the road and have a tough environment to play in.”

Ascension Episcopal will look to build off the tournament run when it hosts Delcambre in a non-district matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 6, before opening district play against Vermilion Catholic.

