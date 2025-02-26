Ashton Joseph shines in special Cecilia Senior Night moment

CECILIA — It was a senior night to remember for the Cecilia Bulldogs—not just because they secured a win, but because one of their most beloved players had a moment that will be cherished for years to come.

As the Cecilia boys' basketball team gears up for the playoffs, one of its most inspiring players, senior Ashton Joseph, finally had his long-awaited chance to shine on the court.

Joseph, a special needs student, has been an integral part of the Bulldogs’ team, known for his unwavering positivity and infectious spirit.

“He’s very intelligent,” said Cecilia head coach Alphonso Williams. “He’s a smart kid and is very respectful.”

Joseph’s influence extends far beyond the game. His uplifting attitude has made him a pillar of support for his teammates.

“Everybody doesn’t have family, mommas, and daddies,” Joseph said. “I want to be the type of brother that keeps people happy. I want people to be happy.”

On senior night, Cecilia took on St. Martinville, and as the game progressed, the moment Joseph had waited for finally arrived.

“I watched him slide from chair to chair. He paced a little bit,” Williams recalled. “He was trying to let me know that he was there. He finally slid into the chair beside me. I could hear the crowd chanting, ‘Ashton, Ashton.’”

The chants were soon answered. Joseph checked into the game, making his presence felt in an unforgettable way. Joseph would heave a half court shot that went in.

“I was just feeling happy,” Joseph said. “Everybody was cheering my name. I had a moment with my brothers, coaches, and family. It felt good.”

His story has quickly become one of perseverance and faith.

“Put God first,” Joseph said. “If that’s your dream—to play basketball, football, or volleyball—put God first. It will happen.”

With senior night behind them, the Bulldogs now turn their attention to the playoffs, where they will face Lakeshore on Friday.

