Ascension Episcopal wins 5th straight golf title

NEW IBERIA – Thanks to the play of Jay Mendell and Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal of Youngsville romped to its fifth straight Boys Division III championship here Tuesday at the Ochsner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

Mendell, last year’s runner-up, finished the two-day tournament with a 12-under-par 132 score – the lowest score in any division since the state tournament moved to Lafayette nine years ago. Fontenot finished only one stroke back with his own stellar 11-under-par 133 score, with those two finishing 14 strokes ahead of the rest of the individual field.

Led by those two scores, AES finished 35 strokes ahead of its nearest competitor with a 567 team score, nine under par as a team. Loyola Prep finished second at 602, while Dunham was third at 648 and Isidore Newman was fourth at 680.

Mendell shot his second straight six-under 66 in Tuesday’s final round over the 6,291-yard par-72 Cane Row Golf Club layout. Fontenot was the first-day leader with a seven-under-par 65 and finished with a four-under 68 over the final 18 holes.

Ascension also had a 73 from Zach Belle and a pair of 75 scores from Ben Blanco and Luke Domingue in posting a six-under-par 282 team score in the final round.

Connor Cassano of Loyola Prep finished third individually at 147 after a two-under-par 70 score Tuesday, the day’s third lowest score, while Blanco was fourth at 151. Charlie Bell and Jack Gilmer of Loyola Prep and Brooks Thornton of Dunham all tied for fifth at 152, while Belle and Domingue tied for eighth with a 153 total.

